The funeral of Giulia Tramontano and Thiago today in Sant’Antimo. The 37 stab wounds and the yellowness of the rat poison

Today will be the day of farewell to Giulia and little Thiago in Sant’Antimo . A strictly private ceremony for the Tramontano family after days of immense pain. But two weeks after the crime in Senago, many questions remain open. The autopsy, performed on Friday morning at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Milan, clarified that Giulia was killed with ferocity, with at least 37 stab wounds . The lethal ones in the throat who severed her carotid artery. None, according to the first results of the autopsy examination, would have been directed towards the abdomen and little Thiago.

The investigators I’m still awaiting the results of the toxicology tests who will have to clarify whether Giulia was poisoned in the days preceding the crime. Perhaps with low doses – this is the suspicion of the investigators – to cause internal bleeding and subsequent abortion. The suspicion is fueled by the two sachets of rat poison found in the backpack of comrade Alessandro Impagnatiello. No others or the original packaging were found in the house in via Novella. Hence the fear that the thirty-year-old may have poisoned his partner in the days before.

The Carabinieri of the Operations Department and of the Investigative Unit, directed by Colonels Antonio Coppola and Fabio Rufino, work tirelessly on the video surveillance images of the area around the building where the couple lived, but also on the shots taken around via Monte Rosa where Giulia’s body was abandoned. The investigators want to reconstruct the thirty-year-old’s movements in detail because they are convinced that he did not tell everything in his confession, and that indeed the story is the result of a lucid machination in an attempt to make the crime appear as an act of impetus, at the end of a quarrel. On this front it also rotates the question of possible accomplices. In the first days after the arrest of

Impagnatiello, the public prosecutor’s office insisted a lot on the possibility that the 30-year-old was helped, at least in moving the body and cleaning the apartment. The discovery of the purchase and use of a luggage trolley, which tested positive for luminol, to move Giulia’s body from the cellar to the garage has made the hypothesis of the accomplices more remote. But the investigators are convinced that someone knew of the crime, and that in the face of some inconsistencies in the barman’s story and some objective elements, he avoided communicating it to investigators.