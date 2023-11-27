Home » The Future of Diabetes Care: Leveraging Technology and Collaboration to Improve Patient Outcomes
The Future of Diabetes Care: Leveraging Technology and Collaboration to Improve Patient Outcomes

On November 14, World Diabetes Day was observed, serving as a reminder of the challenges that remain in the field of diabetes care. To discuss these challenges, DIARIO MÉDICO hosted a panel featuring experts in the field. The experts included Javier Ampudia, head of the Endocrinology and Diabetes section of the Endocrinology and Nutrition Service of the University Clinical Hospital of Valencia; Marga Giménez, endocrinologist and head of the Diabetes Unit at the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona; Daria Roca, an educator and diabetes nurse at the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona; and Juan Francisco Perán, president of the Spanish Diabetes Federation (FEDE).

The experts unanimously agree that while there have been significant improvements in diabetes management in Spain over the last two decades, there still remains a significant proportion of patients who do not achieve glycemic control objectives. Continuous glucose monitoring and automatic insulin infusion systems have revolutionized glycemic control, but there is still much work to be done to ensure equitable access to diabetes care throughout the country.

Javier Ampudia emphasized the need for a multidisciplinary approach to diabetes care, similar to the model adopted by Scandinavian countries. Marga Giménez highlighted that while Spain’s diabetes control is comparable to surrounding countries, there are still significant challenges in achieving equity in access to care and improving the degree of control, quality of life, and frequency of complications for diabetic patients.

Juan Francisco Perán raised concerns about the inequity in access to technological advancements and treatments for diabetes, particularly for patients with type 2 diabetes on insulin, depending on the autonomous community in which they live.

Daria Roca emphasized that while technology has significantly changed diabetes management, there is still a need for structured educational programs for patients, particularly for those with type 2 diabetes.

The experts also discussed the impact of smart insulin pens in reducing forgotten doses and how technology has improved the relationship between healthcare professionals and patients. They emphasized the need for shared decision-making and the flexibility that technology has brought to diabetes care, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, while there have been significant advancements in diabetes care and management in Spain, there is still a need for continued efforts to ensure equitable access to healthcare and to improve the quality of life for diabetic patients.

