He owes it to his daughter Mia, she is the one who asked Ilaria Capua to return to work in Italy. A project cherished for some time that now becomes concrete. The 56-year-old researcher, originally from Rome, had moved to the United States in 2016 where she directed the One Health center of excellence in Florida. She had gone to America after a bitter disappointment in Italy: she had been investigated by the Rome prosecutor’s office with a very heavy accusation, that of attacking the country’s health. A very painful storywhen he wrote about it on Instagram).

Ilaria Capua, the judicial affair

What had he done? She had made public the sequence of virus dell’flu to make it available to other researchers and therefore to allow all scientists involved in that sector of virology to be able to study. Today everyone does it with the variants of the coronavirus, at the time it was a very unconventional gesture, a tear. A revolution that has accelerated research. The New York Times wrote that it was a merit to have made open access information that was for the few. To understand: without this decision by Ilaria Capua we would not have had the databases to design and develop vaccines in record time.

Why did you make this decision against the tide? Capua writes on his Instagram profile: «To better understand the Circular Health project, we can say that the first spark of what lies at its foundations was lit in 2006.​ It was the most important scientific event concerning my career: the paradigm shift and a system that was obsolete. Before 2006, there was the possibility of sharing information with the scientific community, but that was not the practice. Everyone worked on their data and chose who to share it with.​ ​ There was a need for someone to break those patterns that would not have guaranteed the necessary freedom of data circulation that we have today. In short, I rebelled and refused to share the first viral sequence of the Avian flu virus isolated in Africa in a database to which only 15 laboratories had access».

And keeps going: «We decided to deposit it in a database that all scientists in the world had access to.​ That day in 2006 I arrived: the spark of something that had to happen anyway, because the time was ripe. I found myself being the push the system needed. ​All of this came from a movement of awareness: in my perspective, it was obvious that to move forward and be more ready to respond to health needs we had to share data and in fact, this very choice of mine in 2006 proved to be essential for enhancing research and preparation in a pre-pandemic phase. ​ Unrestricted access to knowledge is now taken for granted because it maximizes the discovery of new weapons to fight the emerging pandemic. With the coronavirus we have all understood the importance of this Open Access. Everyone».​

The teacher Capua she was acquitted but in the meantime her life has completely changed: she was a deputy in Montecitorio and resigned, then she moved to Florida and in Italy we only saw her on video when during the pandemic she was frequently questioned by the media and institutions of research to understand the evolution of the coronavirus that has shocked the world. She once again shared her knowledge of her.

The new challenge

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Capua announces that he will return to Italy, to the John Hopkins Sais Europe University, the European headquarters of the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in Washington, with campuses on three continents (Washington, Nanjing and Bologna). . He will be in charge of “Global Health”. This collaboration – informs a note – represents a first step towards the realization of the ‘Sais Europe Vision 2030’, an ambitious strategic project launched in December 2022 thanks to the donation of philanthropists James and Morag Anderson to expand research areas and international collaborations. In fact, he speaks of “circular health” and of a new method that must distinguish researchers. The approach, he explains to the via Solferino newspaper, must be «inclusive and contemporary to the challenges of the 21st century». «With the pandemic from Covid-19 was unfortunately touched by hand how human health is interconnected with other systems on the planet, animal health and environmental health“, explains. So what are the ways forward? «To counter the climate crisis and guarantee food security and keep health at the center we need to speed up data analysis, set far-sighted goals, look for innovative ways,” he adds. Data analysis, Capua elaborates, is essential to face the future: «Using this information generated at the individual, community or country level to make health and disease a little more predictable looking at the whole, thus anticipating the negative dynamics».

Ilaria Capua makes peace with Italy, asks the interviewer Paola Pica. But how and why did war break out? Ilaria Capua’s story even inspired a documentary, “Virus trafficker”, which recounts the judicial error that overwhelmed the scientist and which today, seven years later, she defines as a challenge, of life, when you find yourself “transforming worst events into opportunities.

Ilaria Capua suffered a real pillory, media and politics. When it became known that she was being investigated, several parliamentary colleagues (especially from the 5 Star Movement) accused her of being a monster who speculated on viruses and people’s health. She immediately demanded his resignation and staged a vicious political campaign. Corruption, conspiracy to commit crimes and the spread of an epidemic. These are the very heavy accusations made against the scientist who was eventually acquitted. And now, she will go back to work in Italy.

