The Future of Medical Education: Bilbao’s State-of-the-Art Faculty of Medicine and Nursing

Title: Bilbao to Become Thriving University City with State-of-the-Art Medical and Nursing Facility

Introduction:

The future Faculty of Medicine and Nursing of the UPV/EHU, in collaboration with Basurto hospital, is set to transform Bilbao into a prominent university city. The construction of a cutting-edge facility equipped with the latest technologies marks a significant milestone for the University of the Basque Country.

Key Details:

The construction of the new building, costing 62 million euros, is expected to accommodate over 2,000 students annually. The facility will feature a four-comb configuration, optimizing the available space on a triangular plot of approximately 5,300 square meters, bordered by Avenida de Montevideo and Calle Gurtubay. With a total area of 32,000 square meters spread across five floors and a basement, the academic complex will include 75 classrooms, two virtual hospitals, research areas, and 10,000 square meters of laboratories.

Expanding Educational Opportunities:

The forthcoming facility will house the medical, physiotherapy, and nursing degrees, as well as seven official master’s degrees in health sciences. These master’s degrees include Healthy Aging and Quality of Life, Pharmacology, Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Research, Microbiology and Health, Neurosciences, and Public Health. Dentistry studies will continue to be offered at the Leioa campus. Additionally, the facility will serve as a hub for collaborative research, knowledge transfer, and advanced university training in health sciences.

Enhancing Patient Interaction and Research:

The main objective of the new infrastructure is to provide students with early exposure to patient realities. By fostering improved coordination between undergraduate courses and creating learning-focused scenarios, the facility aims to enhance student education. The proximity to centers such as the Bilbao School of Engineering will cultivate synergies and facilitate the development of the newly introduced Biomedical Engineering degree.

In terms of research, the advanced center will drive projects related to Biomedical Engineering, Family Medicine, and Personalized Medicine. It will also bolster research efforts in the fields of nursing and physiotherapy through dedicated doctoral programs. The facility’s collaborative environment will promote applied research and knowledge transfer, benefiting biomedical engineering companies and promoting the commercialization of patented innovations.

Conclusion:

The future Faculty of Medicine and Nursing in Bilbao represents a significant investment in the education and healthcare sectors. With state-of-the-art facilities and an emphasis on practical training, the new building will position Bilbao as a leading university city and contribute significantly to the advancement of medical and nursing education in the region.

