The Future of Medicine: How Technology is Revolutionizing Healthcare in Chile

Santiago, Chile. January 3, 2023. In recent years, technological advances have revolutionized industries of all kinds and changed the way we live every day. In the area of ​​health, what once seemed unthinkable or distant is today a reality. For many, the medicine of the future is already here.

In some areas of health, the incorporation of new and innovative technologies has favorably changed the medical services provided, improving the times and precision of diagnoses, obtaining earlier detections, greater efficiency and as a result of all this, improving the patient experience. This is not minor, especially if you consider that early and adequate care can make a big difference. For example, according to research published in the British Medical Journal, each month of delay in cancer treatment can increase the risk of death by around 10%.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), one in every six deaths recorded in the world is caused by cancer, and Chile is part of this sad reality. The country has seen a rise in cancer mortality rates, particularly affecting women and men between 60 and 65 years old. Specialists attribute some of the reasons to risky lifestyles, lack of education to improve them, and limited access to treatment in the regions, highlighting the need for decentralization in the healthcare sector.

The reality in which we live regarding cancer diagnosis reflects the need for more precise preventive diagnoses, a situation that is very important in different areas of medicine. Another example is in cardiology, where GE HealthCare has brought continuous innovations that help improve analytics, offering accurate and validated measurements of heart rate, axis, intervals and durations, and ECG analysis.

Innovation and the use of technologies allow us to optimize and integrate work areas in order to obtain better results for patients. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has led to significant advances in health, transforming the way clinical teams, doctors, and technologists work, ultimately leading to more effective treatments, faster and more accurate tests, and greater monitoring and control.

Democratizing technology, like GE HealthCare’s AIR Recon DL, helps empower local care centers with AI technology that enables faster scan times without compromising image quality, favoring less cumbersome experiences for people.

Likewise, GE HealthCare has developed technology such as PET/CT and Precision DL to improve image quality and help improve patient outcomes in healthcare systems’ diagnostic imaging fleets.

Looking ahead, virtual reality, remote patient monitoring, and virtual care are expected to continue increasing in the healthcare sector. Virtual reality has shown promising results in training surgeons and has been found to increase overall performance and accuracy in performing surgical procedures.

Remote patient monitoring and virtual care have also enabled clinics and healthcare centers to provide services remotely, allowing for ultrasounds on pregnant women and remote data exchange for virtual cooperation.

Another significant advancement is in breast cancer diagnosis, with the introduction of equipment such as the Pristina Dueta Mammography Machine by GE HealthCare, which allows patients to control the compression of the breast exam themselves through a wireless remote control, leading to improved image quality and diagnosis.

The advances that have changed the world of medicine will continue to surprise us. When we use technology to our advantage, we give ourselves the opportunity to advance in a new era of medicine. Chile is not immune to this trend, as different health establishments seek to incorporate more technology every day, ultimately making Chile a leading country in Latin America that is at the forefront of innovation.

At GE HealthCare, the focus is on working and collaborating to provide solutions that provide better experiences and guarantee a world where health has no limits.

