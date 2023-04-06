(Image source: pexels)

(Munich, April 2023) Gentle, effective, individual – bioregenerative therapies are a promising approach in modern medicine for the treatment of diseases and have gained increasing importance in the field of orthopedics in recent years. It uses the body’s natural ability to regenerate to heal damaged tissue and restore bodily functions. Caroline Skuhr, orthopaedist, trauma surgeon and expert for bioregenerative therapies at the Marianowicz Medical Center for Diagnosis & Therapy: “There will be a paradigm shift – from surgical-reparative medicine with the frequent use of drugs such as cortisone to endogenous, sustainable medicine or orthopedics. Bioregenerative therapies offer an alternative to invasive surgeries and can be used to treat diseases such as arthrosis, joint wear and tear or herniated discs.” The orthopedic center in Munich specializes in bioregenerative therapies and works with modern technologies and innovative procedures to treat patients with an individual and gentle treatment to enable pain-free mobility again.

The effect of one’s own blood or one’s own stem cells has been known for a long time. Modern procedures now enable individualized, highly effective orthobiological use. “We are convinced of that – and many satisfied patients confirm this to us every day,” says Caroline Skuhr: “Bioregenerative therapies are gentle and usually cause less pain and complications.”

The future of modern orthopedics

A look at osteoarthritis statistics reveals that the body has self-healing powers: 40 million Germans have osteoarthritis, but only five million suffer from it. The expert for bio-regenerative processes continues: “This means: In the 35 million who do not suffer, the body’s own repair mechanism works – including via stem cells, enzymes and cytokines. This prevents the outbreak of inflammation and, as a result, pain, which turns a normal degenerative process into an illness in the first place.” Marianowicz Medicine has dedicated itself to the so-called “bioregenerative processes”, i.e. the use of the body’s own self-healing powers – from the blood and from the stem cells. Because this is the future of modern orthopedics.

Injections with orthobiologics

The center offers a wide range of bio-regenerative therapies, all of which use the body’s own regeneration mechanisms. The PRP treatment, for example, is based on the injection of the body’s own plasma, which is rich in growth factors. “The plasma is obtained from the patient’s blood, processed and injected into the damaged tissue,” explains Caroline Skuhr, adding: “After the injection of autologous blood into the damaged area, endogenous substances such as growth factors and anti-inflammatory cytokines are released to To accelerate healing in a purely natural way.” This procedure is used for joint diseases, tendon damage, muscle injuries and degeneration of the spine. Caroline Skuhr: “And thanks to modern autologous blood procedures with individualized processing, we are able to accompany patients with decades of defects and complaints back to the tennis court or the ski slope without pain.”

The patient is his own donor

It is similar with stem cell therapy: “Autologous stem cell therapy is a form of treatment in which the body’s own stem cells are used – the patient becomes his own donor, so to speak. These stem cells can restore the natural protective and cushioning functions of the joints,” the orthopedist continues: “The ability to differentiate into different cell types or tissues makes these cells so interesting for use in medicine.” Stem cells repair, regenerate and have a strong anti-inflammatory effect. They also have a positive effect on tissue perfusion and cause little or no side effects because they are endogenous. In this way, tissue degeneration and the associated complaints can be treated successfully.

Innovative processes and permanent further development

“Our goal is to offer our patients treatment that is tailored to their specific needs,” explains Caroline Skuhr. Orthopedics in Marianowicz Medicine has established itself as a leading center for bioregenerative therapies and is committed to continuous further development of the method. The expert continues: “Thanks to modern technologies and innovative procedures, we offer our patients a particularly gentle and effective treatment so that they, their joints and their entire musculoskeletal system become completely fit again.”

