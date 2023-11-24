The Future of Pharmacotherapy with RNA: A Revolution in Medicine

Dr. F. Perry Wilson from Yale School of Medicine has predicted that a major medical turning point is on the horizon. He believes that artificial intelligence and pharmacotherapy with ribonucleic acid (RNA) drugs are the two key areas that will significantly impact medicine in the near future.

According to Dr. Wilson, the discovery of small interfering RNA may revolutionize the way diseases are treated. Small interfering RNA targets messenger RNA and prevents protein production, offering a new approach to combating diseases that are fundamentally protein problems.

One example of this is the drug lepodisiran, which has been developed to combat elevated levels of lipoprotein(a), a protein associated with cardiovascular disease and stroke. The drug, designed using small interfering RNA, has shown impressive results in clinical trials, with a single injection leading to sustained and significant reduction in lipoprotein(a) levels over the course of a year.

Dr. Wilson speculates that if the drugs developed using small interfering RNA continue to show similar promising results, there may come a time when patients receive RNA vaccines once a year and never have to take any other drug treatment again.

The speed at which these developments are occurring is impressive, with notable recognition coming as early as eight years after the discovery of small interfering RNA. The subsequent Nobel Prize for the messenger RNA vaccines celebrates its groundbreaking impact on medical science.

As Dr. Wilson suggests, the potential impact of these RNA-based treatments is nothing short of incredible and could be realized in the near future.