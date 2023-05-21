Home » The G7 is all with Zelensky and Ukraine
The G7 is all with Zelensky and Ukraine

breaking latest news – The G7 leaders “will continue their firm commitment to provide diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine and reaffirmed their determination to restore peace in Ukraine and uphold the free and open state-based international order”. right”. The Hiroshima summit thus concludes, with the confirmation of support for Zelensky.

The last working session dedicated to peace and stability and a short closing ceremony were held on Sunday. The President of Ukraine attended. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed “his sincere respect for the courage and the preservation of the Ukrainian people which withstood Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and weathered the harsh winter”.

© Stefan Rousseau / POOL

Zelensky and G7

