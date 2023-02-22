The new malaria vaccine has just been approved and we will begin distributing the first doses early this year,” he announces. Seth Berkleymanaging director of Gavi Alliance, the public-private partnership which since 2000 has organized vast immunization campaigns in the poorest and most neglected areas of the planet, committing itself against some of the most serious and deadly diseases: “Ghana, Kenya and Malawi are the first nations who will be involved in our project”.