The general classification after the third evening of Sanremo 2023: first Marco Mengoni

The general classification after the third evening of Sanremo 2023: first Marco Mengoni- breaking latest news

1 – Marco Mengoni
2 – Last
3 – Mr Rain
4 – Lazza
5 – Tananai
6 – Madame
7 – Rosa Chemical
8 – Colapesce Dimartino
9 – Elodie
10 – Georgia
11 – Coma Things
12 – Gianluca Grignani
13 – Fashion
14 – Paola & Chiara
15 – LDA
16 – Aries
17 – Article 31
18 – Mara Sattei
19 – Leo Gassmann
20 – Colla Zio
21 – Levante
22 – Country cousins
23 – gIANMARIA
24 – Olly
25 – Anna Oxa
26 – Will
27 – Shari
28 – Ours

During the fourth evening, Friday 10 February, the big names will return to the stage for duets, singing covers or, in many cases, medleys, accompanied by guest artists. The actress Clare Francini she will be co-host together with Amadeus and Gianni Morandi and in addition to the singers, the actresses and actors of the TV series will also arrive at the Festival “Sea out”.

The third episode (here the story minute by minute) saw the return of Måneskin to the stage, welcomed as real super guests after their international successes and accompanied by guitarist Tom Morello. He is also back on the Ariston stage Massimo Ranieri, after the acclaimed performance with Al Bano and Gianni Morandi the previous day. Comedy moment, now in the early hours of the day, with Alessandro Siani and his monologue.

