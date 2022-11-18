From the preference to drink coffee with or without sugar to the predisposition to be more active in the morning or in the evening, passing from the geographical and ethnic origin of the population to the “remnant” of Neanderthal man.

The genomic profile of the population will emerge from the blood of 500 Valle d’Aosta: added to the analyzes carried out on cancer patients, patients who have undergone transplants and with neurodegenerative diseases, we will arrive at 5,000 genomes, or one out of 25 Valle d’Aosta.

The recruitment of volunteers in good health ready to participate in the [email protected] project has just begun, the result of the work of the research consortium led by the Italian Institute of Technology and made up of UniVdA, City of Health and Science of Turin, Clément Fillietroz Foundation-Onlus Astronomical Observatory of Valle d’Aosta and Engineering D.HUB.

“Do it yourself” genetic tests to predict heart attack or Alzheimer’s. But what are they really saying? by Fabio DiTodaro

30 October 2022



The samples analyzed at Cmp3VdA

At its genomic and big data analysis hub, the Center for personalized, preventive and predictive medicine (Cmp3VdA) set up in 2021 at the Espace in Aosta, blood samples taken directly from the transfusion center of the Parini hospital in Aosta from donors will be analyzed of blood that will allow you to participate in the research.

In these days, together with the usual donation letters, the approximately 800 active donors over 55 are receiving instructions for joining the survey and a fundamental questionnaire for participating.

It was decided to “fish” in this basin because they are healthy people and subjected to periodic checks. The massive organizational work and collection and treatment of samples and data is carried out by the transfusion center of Aosta.

Raising the awareness of blood donor associations in the area is also essential. “We are sending the letters to the donors with all the relevant information – he explains Pierluigi Berti, director of the complex structure and department of clinical pathology and director of the transfusion structure of the Parini hospital in Aosta -. This is an important opportunity to help compose the snapshot of a reference genome of the Aosta Valley population”.

Who are the candidates for the project

The “ideal” candidates are the people of the Aosta Valley with all their grandparents born in the Valley, but membership is not a requirement. “Regarding the origin, we have planned to collect information on the origin of the grandparents, the Municipalities where they were born. In any case, since the candidates are over 55, we have already removed the most recent migrations and as regards the previous ones, we will stratify the data according to the origin of the four grandparents in relation to other regions and other nations. However, we will be able to distinguish the more “solid” component of the Valley. Among other things, the history of the region already indicates that there may be components of different geographical origins, Germanic in the area Walser of Monte Rosa and French and Swiss in other valleys” explains the geneticist Antonio Amorosomember of the scientific committee of the [email protected] project and professor at the City of Health and Science of Turin.

In the questionnaire “we also ask people for a series of other information to compare the genetic variability that the analysis of their genomes will allow us to identify with the nuances of individual variability that do not make men sick or healthy, but make each one a little ‘ different from the other” continues the scientist.

In the DNA there is also the explanation of our height by Naomi Penna

October 12, 2022



“Individual variability – he explains – is that in relation to behaviors, lifestyles and food preferences. Among the millions of variations, there are some that prevent you from appreciating the bitter taste and therefore make you add sugar to the coffee. The variability of our preferences food can be partly explained by the variability of those genetic instructions that build taste receptors in our body”.

But that’s not all: “Another aspect is that relating to sleep-wake rhythms. There is someone who is more active during the night and someone who prefers the early hours of the morning. Even the predisposition or otherwise to physical exercise or l ‘be introverted, or have greater fears. Then we also propose to evaluate the residual genetic characteristics of the Neanderthal man”.

Nobel Prize for Medicine, here’s how paleogenomics helped us understand Covid by Fabio DiTodaro

03 October 2022



The predisposition to disease

On the possible discovery of a predisposition to certain diseases, “our task is to inform the person that we could find genetic variants that are important for his health by asking him, at the time of joining, whether he wants to be informed or not because the principle of autonomy,” says Amoroso. “However, we will focus – he specifies – not on the risk, but on those variants that certainly cause diseases, that is, connected to errors in the functioning of that gene in which they are found. They usually arise at a young age, but we could discover healthy carriers of these mutations , important to evaluate in reproductive choices. Which at 55 may not be a priority, but within the family it can be useful for correct genetic counseling”.

The billions of information that will come out of the analysis of a single genome multiplied by the people who will participate in the study “will be compared with the answers to these questionnaires to define behavioral characteristics, groups of behavioral variation present”.

For reading the genomes, the Center has a latest generation sequencer, Illumina NovaSeq 6,000, capable of reading the entire genome of about 60 samples in less than 44 hours. The genomic data must then be analyzed with powerful and cutting-edge tools: the bioinformatics programs are supported by an advanced computing infrastructure, the High Performance Computing (HPC) center located in the partner company’s Pont-Saint-Martin headquarters Engineering D.HUB of the Engineering Group. The HPC is composed of 12 computational nodes and a 100TB ultra-high performance archiving system.

Svante Pääbo of Sweden awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize for paleogenomics by Valeria Pini

03 October 2022



All data collection and storage processes are guaranteed by strict European and international standards, which also provide for double saving in an additional Engineering D.HUB data center located in Vicenza.