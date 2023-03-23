Bielefeld – The geriatric traumatology department has been successfully recertified by the German Society for Trauma Surgery (DGU) for the second time. The geriatric traumatology team is formed jointly by the clinics for trauma surgery at the Klinikum Bielefeld – Mitte and the clinic for geriatrics at the Klinikum Bielefeld – Rosenhöhe. “In 2016 we were certified as geriatric traumatology for the first time. Geriatric traumatology is a medical specialty that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases in old age. It can be broken bones, joint injuries or age-related diseases. Geriatric traumatology also includes the physical and psychological limitations as well as the general condition of the elderly patients in the treatment,” explains Dr. Alexander Rübberdt, Chief Physician at the Clinic for Trauma Surgery.

The first certification took place in 2016, the first recertification in 2019. The Klinikum Bielefeld is the only certified hospital in East Westphalia that offers treatment in this form. The certification of a hospital shows that it meets certain quality standards that have been defined by an independent organization, in this case the DGU. In addition to the patients, the certification is also an advantage for the hospital, as it offers the incentive to continuously work on improving processes and the quality of patient care.

With increasing life expectancy, injuries in old age are also increasing, and at the same time older patients often have acute or chronic comorbidities. Therefore, at the beginning of 2006, the geriatric traumatology department was set up at the Bielefeld Clinic. The department was one of the first institutions of this type in the Federal Republic.

Geriatric traumatology focuses on the treatment of injuries in old age (femoral neck fractures, humeral head fractures, vertebral body fractures, pelvic fractures). “In these cases, the special needs and limitations of the elderly patient as well as the specific injuries and trauma must be taken into account. In such cases, close cooperation between the trauma surgeons and geriatricians makes a lot of sense in order to ensure optimal treatment,” says Bettina Eggert, senior physician in the Department of Geriatric Traumatology, outlining the cooperation within the team. During the entire inpatient stay, the geriatric patients are cared for by a specialized team consisting of doctors from trauma surgery and geriatrics, specially trained nursing staff, therapists from different disciplines and social services. The treatment concept of geriatric traumatology is therefore based on the physical, mental and social needs of the patient and has the goal of mobilizing the patient and reintegrating them into their familiar environment while maintaining the ability to help themselves as far as possible.