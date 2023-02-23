Institutional visit by the regional health councilor Nicoletta Verì to the breaking latest news hospital. The councilor visited the departments of Geriatrics, Internal Medicine and the emergency room accompanied by the general director of the breaking latest news Local Health Authority, Vincenzo Ciamponi, the medical director Antonio Caponetti, the director of hospitals Valterio Fortunato, the director of the medicine department Giustino Parruti , by the director of the emergency emergency department Leonardo Paloscia, by the director of the surgery department Massimo Basti, by the director of the UOC Geriatrics Rosa Scurti, by the director of the UOC Internal Medicine Alessandro Pieri, by the director of the UOC Medicine and Urgency Surgery Tiziana Ferrara. Also present were the president of the order of surgeons and dentists of the province of breaking latest news Maria Assunta Ceccagnoli, the medical director Rosa Maria Di Biagio and the 118 nurse coordinator Enrico Di Sigismondo.

The commissioner appreciated the work done in the Geriatrics and Internal Medicine departments, where no particular problems were identified, both for services and for overcrowding. “The departments present themselves in a completely different way from how I had found them in the pre-covid period, both in terms of structures and equipment. I am pleased to see the reorganization that took place in the various care settings in a particular period such as the one this hospital went through during the covid period with the taking charge of the new pathology”.

For the emergency room, the problems of overflow remain, serious and which must be resolved with a work table involving not only the ASl, but also the director of the emergency room, the medical directors and general practitioners:

“The reasons for the hyper-influx are partly linked to the lack of sufficient filters in the area. Patients, and not just the citizens of breaking latest news, recognize the breaking latest news emergency room as a point of reference. The unification of 118 will affect this aspect breaking latest news – Chieti, which will improve the distribution of patients to the various emergency rooms.The ASL, on the other hand, is implementing the provisions and is favoring the flow of patients from the emergency room to the hospitalization wards and therefore to the reception facilities in the area. One of the objective criticalities identified is in fact the so-called “boarding”, i.e. the permanence of patients in the emergency room on a long stay, exceeding 24 hours.To this end, agreements are being sought with the directors of the hospital departments and the long-term care wards and RSA.”

In this regard, I will soon open a long-term care ward with 20 beds in the Penne hospital and the expansion with an additional 20 places in the RSA of Tocco da Casauria.