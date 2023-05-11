The German Liver Conference offers information and discussions on many current aspects of hepatology

Hannover – On June 30 and July 1, 2023, the German Liver Foundation is offering current lectures on relevant hepatology topics and the opportunity for personal exchange at the 19th HepNet Symposium – the German Liver Conference. The event in Hanover deals with clinical and basic scientific issues. The HepNet Symposium was accredited by the Medical Association of Lower Saxony.

The first session focuses on liver cirrhosis and portal hypertension. The Baveno VII consensus will be presented and clinical cases in this area will be discussed on the podium and in the auditorium.

This year’s HepNet Symposium presents two “Special Lectures” on current topics. Prof. Sandra Ciesek from Frankfurt explains what opportunities and what dangers science communication entails. Prof. Robert F. Schwabe from New York/USA sheds light on the importance of Hepatic stellate cells in liver cancer.

Liver tumors are the topic of Friday’s third session. The presentation in this session deals with the question of whether systemic therapies should be used earlier in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). A tumor board then discusses controversial cases.

New data on viral hepatitis and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) will be presented on Saturday. This will be followed by the proven panel discussion with clinical case presentations on viral hepatitis and NAFLD.

The second session is about rare liver diseases; Topics of the lectures are hepatic pruritus, findings from registers on autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) as well as practical experience on hepatitis delta.

The complete program of the 19th HepNet Symposium, the possibility to register and further information at: www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de/symposium.

German Liver Foundation

The German Liver Foundation deals with the liver, liver diseases and their treatments. It aims to improve patient care through research funding, research networking and scientific projects. With intensive public relations work, the foundation increases public awareness of liver diseases so that they can be recognized and cured earlier. The German Liver Foundation also offers information and advice on medical issues. On the website you will find extensive information and image material for those affected, interested parties, members of the specialist groups and media representatives: www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de.

OUR BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS

“The big cookbook for the liver” – 122 recipes with all important nutritional information; Kitchen tips and rules for a liver-healthy diet, September 2022. The book is available in bookstores: ISBN 978-3-8426-3100-7 € 28.00 [D].

“The Liver Book” provides comprehensive and easy-to-understand information about the liver, liver diseases, their diagnoses and therapies, 4th expanded and updated edition September 2021, available in bookstores: ISBN 978-3-8426-3043-7, €19.99 [D].

Review copies can be requested from [email protected].