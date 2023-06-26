The Gerson Therapy – a healing diet against cancer

The Gerson therapy: impressive healing successes through a healing diet

“Cancer is not a local disease, it is a general disease, mainly caused by food poisoned by modern farming methods and the food industry.” – Dr. Max Gerson

The doctor dr. Max Gerson dedicated his life to the research, treatment and healing of cancer and other chronic and degenerative diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, tuberculosis and many more and achieved resounding success with the Gerson therapy he developed.

Thanks to pioneers like Dr. Gerson has known a cure for cancer for a long time. But this knowledge is still vehemently suppressed by the pharmaceutical industry and conventional medicine. Gerson Therapy is still banned in the United States today…

“Clinical observations have shown that the high-potassium, low-sodium diet of the Gerson Therapy can cure many people with advanced cancer.” – Freeman Widener Cope – physician, physicist, mathematician and biophysicist

Driven by his own suffering, the doctor developed a healing process that relies entirely on nutrition and thus on the body’s self-healing powers. dr Gerson reported three cases in which he was able to cure a serious cancer with his therapy. The patients had already been given up by conventional medicine.

Gerson had initially sought a cure for migraines. As a young man, he himself suffered from raging headaches and was able to free himself from them using the method he had developed. He later prescribed the therapy to his patients, noting that it also worked against other diseases. These included tuberculosis of the bones, kidneys and skin. Today, Gerson therapy is used for numerous diseases:

Inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis and acne Inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis Asthma and allergies Mycoses such as candida infestation Depression and chronic fatigue syndrome Multiple sclerosis Hypertension and stroke Cardiovascular diseases such as arteriosclerosis Mononucleosis Diabetes Migraine headaches Cancer Hemorrhoids Endometriosis Fibromyalgia Digestive problems like constipation

This list is a selection of over 50 diseases treated with Gerson Therapy.

The principle: strengthen the immune system through detoxification

The immune system fights degenerated cells every day. These cells can only multiply to such an extent that a tumor develops if the immune system is weak (even if only for a short period of time). A strong immune system can even destroy tumors completely. A prerequisite for this is also an optimally functioning drainage, which is primarily accomplished by the kidneys.

No more salt!

dr Gerson started with nutrition. An important point here is the high proportion of sodium in today’s diet due to “salted food”. According to Gerson, table salt (sodium chloride) leads to an excessive sodium concentration in the cell. In the physiological state, the alkali metal ions are high outside the cells, while potassium is mainly dissolved inside the cells. This ratio is practically turned upside down by our usual diet. This disturbance of cell metabolism leads to consequences for the entire organism. The immune functions are also affected by the disproportion. Therefore, the Gerson diet is absolutely salt-free.

More potassium and vital substances!

The second pillar of the Gerson therapy is to improve the supply of vital substances. The basis for this are fresh juices from fruit and vegetables, which are also particularly rich in potassium. During the day, 13 glasses (240 ml) should be drunk at intervals of 60 minutes. In addition to these vital substance boosters, the patients eat three vegan meals a day. A favorite dish is the Hippocrates soup with cabbage and parsley roots, leeks, onions and garlic as well as potatoes and tomatoes. Boil the ingredients for two hours, puree them and strain out the solids with a sieve or cotton cloth. Hippocrates soup is on the menu twice a day. With the combination of a vegan diet plus fruit and vegetable juices, you can consume eight to 10 kg of plant-based foods per day. If you still get thirsty, which can happen during the night, you should drink herbal tea rather than water.

Two tablespoons of linseed oil per day are used to supply essential fatty acids. Incidentally, this is the only fat that cancer patients can easily tolerate. Egg yolks, butter and other fats also seem to be counterproductive in cancer therapy.

It includes some supplements

To a lesser extent, the concept also includes additional doses of supplements (nutritional supplements). Potassium doses are also recommended by Dr. Gerson provided. Patients take niacin (vitamin B3) in its pure form (50 mg daily), while a concentrate of raw liver provides vitamin B12. Concentrated thyroid extract and Lugol’s solution (iodine) also support the immune system. With these dietary supplements, care must be taken to ensure that they are acceptable for the diseases present. The utilization of food is optimized with pancreatin and pepsin (digestive enzymes).

The coffee enema promotes detoxification

Metabolic waste and environmental toxins that are eliminated via the kidneys come out of the liver in a processed form. This body must also be supported. Coffee enemas, which are carried out five times a day at the beginning of the Gerson therapy, are used for this purpose. After usually three months, the application only takes place three to four times a day, but over a period of two years. The coffee enemas soften the bile ducts so that the liver is relieved. In addition, the enemas have a pain-relieving effect and analgesics can be reduced. This also supports the liver because it has to break down fewer active pharmaceutical ingredients. Another effect of this therapy segment is the reduction in blood pressure.

Of course, the best thing to do is to take precautionary measures to avoid contamination. Therefore, the consumption of organic food (not only during the Gerson therapy) is recommended. I also urgently recommend removing tooth interference fields such as amalgam fillings and root-treated teeth. This is particularly recommended for cancer patients.

The juice must be fresh!

The preparation of the fruit and fruit juices deserves special attention. After all, the patients drink around 3 liters of it every day, which is why the drinks represent a mainstay of the supply of vital substances. A loss of vitamins through degradation processes should therefore be avoided at all costs. So the cold pressing immediately before consumption is the top priority. Working with a hand juicer is only necessary for citrus fruits.

All other ingredients can be machine processed. It is important to use a device that does not work with too high a number of revolutions. The resulting frictional heat would partially decompose the vitamins. Also, not too much oxygen must be whisked into the juice, which increases oxidation processes. Suitable juicers are available on the market as so-called “slow juicers”. These machines work in two to three stages: after the food has been ground, it is cold pressed and, in the case of some devices, filtered through a metal sieve. Of course, with some juicers, the solid components are strained out manually, as with the Dr. Gerson recommended Norwalk Juicer. It’s a bit cumbersome to fill the porridge into the linen bag and use the hand press to remove the fibers. Anyone who has to freshly prepare the juice every hour, as prescribed by the Gerson therapy, is then not occupied with anything else, especially since the bags also have to be washed through. If you don’t want that, you can deviate from this, albeit not optimally: A supply for the refrigerator is kept in vacuum juice containers. By pumping out, a negative pressure is created in the vessel, in which there is then a low-oxygen protective atmosphere. The storage has the advantage that the work steps do not have to be carried out as often. For some people, this is the only way they can cope with Gerson Therapy. The treatment can take up to two years.

The Angel Juicer 7500 delivers a very fine juice and does the sifting automatically. Just like the cheaper Sana Juicer 707 and the Sana 727 Supreme.

Three essential juice recipes

The most important juice at Dr. Gerson’s carrot juice made from 6 carrots.

The ingredients for the Green Gerson Juice are an apple, a quarter of a green pepper and a romaine lettuce, 3 leaves of watercress and turnip greens, 8 leaves of endive, 2 leaves of Swiss chard, some green salad of your choice and some red cabbage.

Add 1 apple and 3 carrots to the apple and carrot juice.

The foods of the Gerson therapy at a glance

Allowed foods

Fruits and vegetables Fruit and vegetable juices Salads Potatoes Oatmeal Raisins Linseed oil

Occasionally allowed foods

Wholemeal rye bread Wholemeal oat bread Wholemeal rice bread Brown rice Sweet potatoes Maple syrup Brown cane sugar Dark molasses Fat-free and salt-free popcorn sprouts

Forbidden Foods

Processed foods Alcohol White sugar Confectionery Coffee, cola, black tea Wheat flour products Fat (except flaxseed oil) Meat Fish Mushrooms Nuts and seeds Alfalfa sprouts Milk and milk products Avocado Cucumber Hot spices

Charlotte Gerson – daughter of Dr. Gerson, now in his 90s, retained her father’s valuable knowledge and uses the one she founded to guide his work Gerson Institute further. People come to the from all over the world The Gerson Clinic to Mexico and Hungary to heal from serious illnesses.

