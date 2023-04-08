Home Health the gesture of affection to the crowd and the hidden wheelchair – breaking latest news
The last goodbye of Queen Elizabeth to British subjects was born at the will of the son, the then heir to the throne Charles.

It was a plea to his mother: Carlo asked her to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palacedespite the precarious health conditions, to make the tens of thousands of people happy London to pay homage to her.

It was June 5 last year, it was the “joyful” culmination of the celebrations of Platinum Jubilee – dedicated to the first sovereign able to cross the finish line of 70 years of reign – and Elisabetta appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with an emerald green dress. The Queen would die on the following 8 Septemberat 96 years old, in his residence of Balmoralin Scotland.

The revelation is contained in a book by journalist Robert Jobson, entitled Our King, out on April 13. Jobson, a highly informed reporter, has followed the story of the royal family for years and has already published excerpts from the volume in the Daily Mail.

Although Carlo was close to his mother and understood the seriousness of his state of healthexplains Jobson, considered it important that Elizabeth made “an enormous effort”, a significant gesture addressed to the crowd.

In agreement with the Queen, fu decided to fly it by helicopter from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palacetransporting her in a wheelchair, which was hidden: A meticulously orchestrated plan was put in place to ensure that she was not seen using it in public. Plan that was successful because no one, outside the circle of royalty, suspected anything.

The previous 2 June the Queen had appeared on the balcony dressed in a light blue dress with a cream trim, standing next to her cousin, Duke of Kent, as she watched the huge crowd of people who had turned up to celebrate her. That same light show illuminated 3,000 beacons across the country and Commonwealth.

