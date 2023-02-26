Home Health the gesture that moves everyone PHOTO
the gesture that moves everyone PHOTO

the gesture that moves everyone PHOTO

Sunday 26 February 2023

Even today thousands of Romans lined up, despite the rain, to say hello Maurice Costanzo. The conductor and journalist, who died a couple of days ago at the age of 84, was celebrated, in anticipation of tomorrow’s funeral, with a chapel in the Campidoglio. Many people who, both yesterday and today, went to pay homage to him. Beyond many familiar faceswhat struck the family was the presence of dozens of ordinary people, all respectful and discreet (although some wanted to go too far by asking for selfies around with the coffin in the background).

Costanzo funeral home, the moving gesture of Maria De Filippi

Precisely for this reason the wife of Maurizio Costanzo, Maria De Filippi, first asked the reporters present if they needed anything, then wanted to greet one by one the people who were going to pay homage to her husband. A gesture of great class and humanity.

