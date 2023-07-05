The gesture to be performed every night to reduce pain and swelling in the legs

To reduce pain and swelling in the legs, sometimes a single gesture to be performed every night is enough. It will make a difference

Il pain and swelling in the legs it is a very common problem, which affects many people of all ages. There are those who suffer from it all year round and those who begin to experience annoyance and pain precisely with the arrival of high temperatures in the summer. This problem can be caused by various factors, which can negatively affect daily activities, compromising the serenity of the day. Swollen and aching legs require constant attention and care, precisely to prevent these conditions from getting worse.

Swelling and pain can mainly be due to the accumulation of fluids in the tissues, caused by excessive heat, humidity, prolonged periods of standing or sitting, lack of exercise, etc., but to try to find some relief you can resort to a simple gesture to do every night.

One gesture is enough to give relief to swollen and aching legs and feet

To try to eliminate swelling and pain in the legs, it’s good to start adopting healthy habits. For example, drinking much more water especially in the summer, doing regular physical activity – whether it is just choosing to take the stairs or walking, in order to stimulate blood circulation – eating lots of vegetables, stopping smoking and/or drinking alcohol, etc. To try to alleviate this problem, however, it is also necessary to pay attention to the care of your feet.

Many expert masseurs claim that to give relief to the legs and fight pain and swelling, as well as changing one’s habits, a simple gesture to be repeated every day. It will be performed above all during the night or in the evening, when you return from work or from particularly heavy days.

What you can do is take a bowl and soak your feet in warm water for about 15 minutes. This simple gesture has truly beneficial effects on feet and legs. It will help reduce inflammation and stimulate circulation, greatly reducing pain, the hot water will promote cellular recovery, aiding circulation and blood flow, as well as oxygenation to the tissues. Another important factor will be the relaxing effect of warm water on the muscles, which will help reduce muscle tension and swelling. This will also help dilate blood vessels, allowing blood and stagnant fluids to flow more easily.

This daily gesture can also be combined with a light massage, while the feet are soaked, both for them and for the legs. Bathing in warm water will allow you to find considerable relief, but it is not a curative solution. If the pain and swelling persist, it will be best to consult a doctor to evaluate the most appropriate treatments.

