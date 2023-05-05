the gialloblù comeback stops at the most beautiful moment

news“>

Civitanova Marche (Macerata), 04 May 2023

news“>Play Offs, match 2 of the Finale belongs to Lube: the Gialloblù comeback stops at the climax

news“>Great performance by Wout D’Heer at the Eurosuole Forum: 11 points with 83% in attack, three blocks and three aces (photo Trabalza)

The Scudetto Play Off Finale Credem Banca 2023 series is immediately back in a draw and extended by at least one act. After the acute in the opening match on May 1st, Itas Trentino this evening at the Eurosuole Forum in Civitanova Marche was in fact unable to concede an encore, leaving match 2 to the hosts of Cucine Lube after a challenge with a thousand faces and concluded only at the tie break in favor of the clubs. A result that will make it necessary to make another away match at the same venue on Sunday 14 May at 21.05 for match 4 (change in date with respect to the previously communicated calendar).

After having suffered from the incisiveness of the service and the entire attack front of the Marches in the first two sets, which quickly ended up in the hands of the cooks, Itas Trentino was able to diametrically turn the page and propose a concrete and effective volleyball in every fundamental. The good performance offered by the block, the constant presence of D’Heer in the center of the net (who did not regret the absence of Lisinac: 11 points, 83% in attack, three aces and three blocks), the growth in percentages of all the hammers, helped by the excellent entry of Džavoronok (on the field in place of Kaziyski on a permanent basis since the fourth set), had in fact allowed Lorenzetti’s team to get back on top, up to 2-2. However, the splendid comeback stopped at the climax: in the fifth set, the Gialloblù recovered from 10-13 to 13-13, before giving in to their advantage 15-17 under Nikolov’s decisive blow. The taboo linked to game 2 of the Play Off Finale remains the same, but Itas Trentino demonstrated once again tonight that it can have its say in any situation. Michieletto’s 19 points (his best scorer) and Podrascanin and Lavia’s 9 each, as well as Kaziyski’s 11 in the first two and a half sets, are tangible signs of how much Trento has been able to fight by seeking more solutions on the whole front of net.

Below is the scoresheet for match 2 of the SuperLega Credem Banca 2023 Scudetto Play Off Final played tonight at the Eurosuole Forum in Civitanova Marche.

Cucine Lube Civitanova-Itas Trentino 3-2

(25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 23-25, 17-15)

CUCINE LUBE: Yant 15, Anzani 6, Zaytsev 17, Nikolov 17, Chinenyeze 18, De Cecco 2, Balaso (L); D’Amico, Bottolo 1, Gabi Garcia. Ne Sottile, Diamantini, Gottardo, Ambrose, Bottolo. Coach Gianlorenzo Blengini.

ITAS TRENTINO: Kaziyski 11, Michieletto 19, Podrascanin 9, Sbertoli 2, Lavia 9, D’Heer 11, Laurenzano (L); Nelli, Džavoronok 6, Pace (L), Cavuto. Ne Berger, Depalma. Herd Angelo Lorenzetti.

REFEREES: Vagni of Perugia and Zavater of Rome.

DURABLE SET: 27′, 24′, 29′, 29′, 23′ tot 2h e 12′.

NOTE: 4,026 spectators, for a collection of 80,804 euros. Cucine Lube: 6 blocks, 9 aces, 18 serving errors, 12 action errors, 49% in attack, 42% (29%) in reception. Itas Trentino: 11 blocks, 5 aces, 26 serve errors, 7 play errors, 46% in attack, 41% (16%) in reception. Mvp Chinenyeze.

