Irma D’Aria, collaborator of the Health hub of the GEDI publishing group and Barbara Gobbi, deputy head of the Sole 24 Ore service, are the winners of the twenty-first edition of the “Giovanni Maria Pace” journalistic award. The prestigious award is announced by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) to commemorate the colleague of Repubblica who died in 2002 due to a tumor. Every year a jury of the Scientific Society awards two journalists who have distinguished themselves for the rigor and clarity in the scientific disclosure on cancer. The award was presented last night during the inaugural ceremony of the XXIV AIOM National Congress, underway in Rome.

The jury chose Irma D’Aria because, as the motivation states, “her journalistic production, which has always paid particular attention to the issues of cancer prevention and treatment, is focused on the reliability of journalistic sources, especially when it comes to of frontier medical-scientific research, the one that more than any other risks instilling in the reader expectations that reality could then downsize “.

Barbara Gobbi has obtained the recognition because “thanks to her vast professional experience, she also tackles issues related to the sustainability of treatments in depth. The watchword, especially in oncology where innovation is fundamental, is appropriateness. An issue that can also be addressed thanks to the fundamental contribution of information professionals such as Barbara ”.