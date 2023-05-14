the girl raped in a shack

First Latina, now Anzio: another sexual assault and this time the victim is 19 years old. We will call her Angela: she is a student. Friday night, around 10pm, she was…

First Latina, now Anzio: another sexual assault and this time the victim is 19 years old. We will call her Angela: she is a student. On Friday evening, around 10pm, she was returning home when a stranger attacked, beat and raped her in the middle of a field not far from an old shed, a meeting place for disbanded and homeless people. Her rapist could be one of them, but it is not certain: in the hands of the Rome Flying Squad, owner of the investigations, there is no identikit and this for a variety of factors. Let’s go back to two nights ago: Angela is an Italian girl, daughter of Romanian parents, she lives in the Europa district of the town on the Lazio coast. A residential area with many services: there are schools, sports fields, the city library. Mainly families live there, but there are at least two buildings where the crime rate is higher and where drug dealing is frequent.

Angela, as always and as many do, gets off a bus and to go home, “cuts” for the usual shortcut. A dirt path in the middle of a field, about 200 meters long, where the grass reaches a height of one meter and 65 centimeters for a person. There is no lighting, there are no cameras. The camp borders one of the schools which is closed on Friday evenings. Cutting down that road is the easiest, fastest thing. Everyone does it, all the time. Sure, we need to hurry, because there they go drug dealing and drug addiction, but it’s time to go home.

Milan, attempted rape at home: the attacker of the doctor is a 29-year-old American tourist. She: «I thought about dying»

The dynamics

Here Angela is first grabbed and then thrown on the grass, she disappears under the weight of a man, still wanted, she screams but no one hears her and no one sees her, because neglect and degradation have swallowed her together with that individual who he took it, not far from that abandoned shed where the remains of so many unfortunate passing humanities are found. After the violence, the man flees, the girl remains motionless, in shock, then she gets up and, staggering, arrives on the side of the road. Someone sees her and helps her. She cannot say or describe who attacked and raped her. Meanwhile her mother, from home, not seeing her return and without receiving an answer to phone calls and messages, calls the police. The continuation is the difficult and terrible story that is told in the hospital, where the doctors activate the procedures foreseen in cases of sexual violence. The investigations begin, but the material is scarce: they are confident that they can extrapolate a male DNA from the girl’s body, insert it in the database and hope that the attacker has already been registered. Harder to believe that the prints recovered in the shed could be useful. Between those four wooden walls there is in fact a small landfill: even if man had left some traces, they certainly wouldn’t be the only ones. In the meantime, Angela has returned home, hospitalization was not necessary. Police officers searched the area for useful video cameras from which they could extract images. In the next few hours there may be (hopefully) news. For now, there is yet another story of violence.

Previous

The rape of Anzio is only the latest episode: after the violence suffered by a 36-year-old girl at Milan Central Station, not many days ago a 16-year-old girl was raped in Latina by a man, who was later arrested. She had gone out with a friend and aboard a minicar, they had headed to the former sugar factory of the city, abandoned for years, when they ran into Marcu Dragos, a 30-year-old Romanian: he hit the boy in the face and then climbed aboard the little car and taking away the 16-year-old. The man, with precedents mostly against his assets, was tracked down not many days later by the Latina Mobile: he was hiding in another abandoned factory.

Read the full article

on The Messenger