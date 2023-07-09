The girl who accuses La Russa’s son: “Naked and confused in Leonardo’s bed”

The 22-year-old who accuses Leonardo Apache La Russa, the third son of the president of the Senate, will probably be heard by the Milanese prosecutors on Monday. His version of the episode, as well as testimonies from those who met the two that evening and analysis of cell phones will clarify the precise dynamics of the alleged rape that took place on the night between 18 and 19 May.

In the meantime they continue the search for the other boy, a friend (at the moment not investigated) of Leonardo who, according to the young woman, would have taken part in the violence committed against him in the La Russa house. It would be one of the DJs who played at the Apophis Club in via Merlo that evening, where Leonardo and the 22-year-old, former schoolmates, would have met by chance. If he were also investigated in the investigation coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella and the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro, the crime would escalate into group sexual violence.

Of that night, the alleged victim reported that she had no memories following the consumption of two drinks at the disco. When he woke up the next morning, she would have found herself “naked” and “confused” in Leonardo’s bed and it would have been he himself who communicated to her that they had had sexual relations “without his knowledge”in which the DJ had also taken part, then went to sleep in another room.

From the analyzes carried out at the Mangiagalli clinic in Milan, where the young woman was examined on May 19, she tested positive for cocaine (which she herself had consumed before the evening at the disco), cannabinoids and benzodiazepines. The presence of the latter substance in her body, however, could be linked to an anxiolytic that the 22-year-old said she was taking.

The agents of the Milan Flying Squad are viewing the images of the surveillance cameras present in the area of ​​the club and near Leonardo’s home.

