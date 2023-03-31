Naples, the girl who had graduated from the hospital during chemotherapy died

The young she had managed to reach the important finish line while he was doing the chemotherapy treatments.

Despite the difficult situation the girl showed so much determination in completing his Education.

To make known the news of the death of Roberta was the Doctor Raffaele Addeo director of UOC Oncology of the OP of Frattamaggiore.

Roberta, a warrior who made doctors proud

Il medico wrote in a post by Facebook: “How long effort and commitment we can put ourselves, we don’t always manage to defeat the ‘monster’ and, not always the ‘monster’ can be defeated: we are human. Roberta she fought like one warriorthere has made you proud, proud of her determinationwe have been infected by his will to live“.

The pain of the doctor who treated her

The post of Doctor Addeus continues: “Yes it is department graduatein Linguistic and Cultural Mediation while facing the chemotherapynever giving up, without never give up hope. His condition but it was too much grave. And despite the treatments, Roberta He did not make it. She left us with one big void inside, a few days ago. She taught us one great lesson: to fight until the endWhy it’s always worth itfor yourself and for those you love. all the dedication that the whole hospital he dedicated his story to her delicacythey motivate us to look aftereven more carefully, our patients. All ours goes to his loved ones, to his family condolences and affection. May the earth be light on you, Roberta”.

