The global demographic ups and downs | SaluteInternational

Is it possible to predict global demographic evolution? Is it enough to trace the graph of past centuries and continue it algebraically or are unexpected trajectories to be contemplated?

Twelve years ago, Salute Internazionale (1) analyzed the population estimate in 2050 with very interesting results. While the post was being written, in January 2011, the Demometro of Neodemos, which directly calculates the inhabitants of the planet, recorded 6,921,221,873; now it has 8,047,259,844 and experts, as in the latest Report of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA), “Global Population Growth and Sustainable Development” (2) or in the UN World Population Prospects 2022 (3), are still committed to predicting future scenarios on the basis of strategic factors, among which health in its broadest sense plays a determining role. The hypotheses put forward in 2011 are almost confirmed, with some methodological aspects brought into greater focus and with an extension of the forecast range.

It is estimated that the number of inhabitants of the Earth was around 250 million around the year 1000, around 500 million in 1650 and reaching one billion at the beginning of the 19th century. The rate of growth increased over time: the annual rate of increase was less than 0.5% from 1650 to 1850, growing at 0.69% in the period 1850-1950. The maximum expansion of the world population was recorded in the period 1950-2000, where the annual increase was 1.79%. The years of maximum increase were 1961-1962: +2.2%. In the Table 1 the chronological progression from the first billion in 1800, to the current 8 billion, up to the estimates of 9 billion in 2050. Figure 1 the global picture by geographical areas of demographic evolution over the last 70 years and future projections

Table 1

Figure 1. Global picture by geographical areas of demographic evolution over the last 70 years and future projections. (Source: United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division (2021). Global Population Growth and Sustainable Development. UN-DESA/POP/2021/TR/NO. 2.

What appears on the horizon now? The main tool in the hands of scholars to address the hard part of the issue, i.e. the prediction of developments, is the so-called ‘demographic transition theory’ (4): for each population (a) at the beginning there are very high levels of fertility, compensated by similarly high mortality rates; (b) with development, society achieves a reduction in mortality, especially among newborns and children, while birth rates remain high, with a natural increase; (c) the deceleration of mortality is accompanied by a decrease in births, triggered by a more conscious culture of procreation, which leads to a progressive slowdown in growth; (d) the ‘modern regime’ is reached, in which the birth rate is equal to or even lower than the mortality rate, and both quotients are drastically lower than in previous phases.

It is therefore easy to understand how, in the dynamics of this theory, the dimension of public health plays a key role, because the demographic transition interacts with and necessarily involves the so-called epidemiological transition (5), a theory born in the early 1970s which, in broad terms, outlines the change over time in the distribution of the causes of illness and death in a population. According to it, in every new population, mortality is very high at the beginning due to infectious and parasitic diseases, famines and poor nutrition, which determine a life expectancy oscillating between 20 and 40 years; then we enter the so-called ‘age of pandemic remission’, with the decrease in epidemic peaks and a life expectancy that increases by around 10 years compared to the previous one; finally it flows into the era of anthropogenic diseases, characterized by a robust reduction in infectious diseases and a close correlation of mortality to chronic-degenerative and cardiovascular diseases, traumatic events and substance abuse.

Based on the combination of these two theoretical models, UN-DESA analysts advance a demographic projection by geographical areas between now and 2100. In summary, the study cited predicts the stabilization or decline of the population in Europe and North America (up to a settlement of around 1.14 billion people); growth for another two or three decades in Asia, before gradual decline; a surprising reversal of trend for China which, with the same speed with which it has grown, is facing decline, and a decrease in population in Japan and the Russian Federation as well. In short, in all these regions the fertility rate of 2.4% in 2017 is expected to fall below 1.7% in 2100.

The most relevant counter-trend note, acting as a counterweight, concerns the African continent.

The Sub-Saharan Africa region currently has the highest rate of annual growth, approximately 2.6%, and is destined to more than double its billion inhabitants around 2050, to double again in the second half of the century, thus touching 4 billion inhabitants in 2100. And the projection is even cautious! The overall global forecast of this varied configuration leads to predicting a peak of 9.7 billion inhabitants in 2064 and already a fallout of 8.7 billion in 2100, with a general trend towards decrease.

Limited to Europe, the statistical data, applied to our century, prove the validity of the two transition theories and place us at point d), called ‘modern regime’. In fact, over the last seventy years, the level of mortality, both in childhood and among the elderly, has reduced significantly: the mortality of children under the age of 5 continues to decrease globally (223 deaths out of 1000 born in 1950 versus 38 in 2020); while life expectancy in the last twenty years has risen by almost 9 years, with clear signs of a continuation of the trend, until the majority of the population is concentrated at an older age. Having reached this point, the UN-DESA projection predicts a 50% increase in the crude mortality rate between now and 2050, and then doubling by the end of the 21st century. Then, the number of births will converge with the number of deaths and the population will stop growing globally, reaching that intersection which marks the end of the transition phases and the arrival at a new equilibrium (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Global picture of births and deaths over the last 70 years and future projections. (Source: United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division (2021). Global Population Growth and Sustainable Development. UN-DESA/POP/2021/TR/NO. 2.)

Among the various components impacting global population growth, international migration tends to have a modest influence; however, in high-income countries it will become, in the coming decades, the sole driver of this process.

Levels of mortality, fertility and migration determine changes in the size of a population and its age distribution; on the other hand, the latter can have a temporary but important impact on the trend of the population itself, due to the phenomenon of momentum, or ‘demographic momentum’. This mechanism, fundamental for the study of population evolution, is based on the specific consideration of the female population: what percentage is of reproductive age; who is in childhood, that is, about to enter it; which has now surpassed it. Past growth momentum, embedded in the current youth structure of the population, will determine two-thirds of the expected increase by 2050; this is characterized as a phenomenon of fundamental importance, as it is very difficult to contain or influence with socio-economic policy interventions. Because of its advanced demographic ageing, Europe, where fertility has been below replacement level since the late 1970s, is the only region where the momentum is expected to contribute to population decline, rather than population growth .

A very brief and not very encouraging consideration must be dedicated to the national situation, as Italy is included in the list of 23 countries destined to halve the population by 2100 (6).

Italy is in fact one of the “oldest” countries in the EU with a growing old age index which as of January 1, 2021 had 182.6 elderly people for every one hundred young people (7). 2006 was the last year in which births and deaths were substantially balanced, while the fertility rate definitively fell below the threshold of two children per woman already at the end of the 1970s, with a historic minimum of 1. 19 recorded in 1995. The progressive decrease in women between 15 and 49 explains 60% of the decline in births in the last decade; the rest is determined by the reduction in fertility. Decline in births and longevity shocks are, especially for Italy, data of primary importance, which flow linearly from the health and social sphere into the political one, where constant monitoring of the demographic panorama will be increasingly fundamental for economic directives and management of welfare.

