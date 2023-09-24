The Glucose Goddess: How Jessie Inchauspé Disseminates Scientific Studies on Glucose Spikes and Health

Jessie Inchauspé, a biochemist and mathematician from France, has gained a significant following on social media and become known as “the glucose goddess” for her work in disseminating scientific studies on the effects of glucose spikes on the body. Inchauspé’s interest in glucose was sparked after a life-altering accident at the age of 19, which led her to explore the relationship between her physical and mental health. She discovered that irregular glucose levels were negatively impacting her well-being, despite not having diabetes.

Glucose is a substance that serves as an essential energy source for the brain, heart, and muscles. Inchauspé believes that controlling glucose levels can have a profound impact on overall health, including fertility, cravings, skin health, sleep quality, and energy levels. She emphasizes that even individuals without diabetes can benefit from monitoring and controlling their sugar levels.

To spread her “glucose revolution” method, Inchauspé has written two books, “The Glucose Revolution” and “The Glucose Revolution: The Method,” which have been translated into over 40 languages. In these books, she provides tips, recipes, and a four-week step-by-step guide for beginners. Her approach focuses on making changes to lifestyle habits and eating patterns to promote overall health rather than solely focusing on weight loss.

In terms of the effects of glucose spikes on the body, Inchauspé explains that inflammation occurs during a spike, and the mitochondria, responsible for converting glucose into energy, become stressed. This can result in fatigue and a process called glycation, which accelerates the aging process. In addition to hunger, tiredness, and cravings, glucose spikes can lead to physical and mental health issues such as brain fog, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and ultimately, type 2 diabetes.

Inchauspé recommends various strategies for controlling glucose levels, including the order of food consumption during meals. Starting each meal with a serving of vegetables can create a protective barrier in the stomach, reducing the absorption of glucose from the rest of the meal. She also advises reducing sugar intake and finding alternative ways to enjoy sweets without causing spikes in glucose levels.

According to Inchauspé, stabilizing glucose levels can lead to weight loss, reduced cravings, decreased hunger, and increased fat burning in the body. Approximately 40% of those who follow her method experience permanent weight loss without calorie counting or dietary restrictions, as it is a natural consequence of stable glucose levels.

Inchauspé’s approach encourages the incorporation of small habits over time to promote sustainable glucose control. For example, the first week of the method involves eating a salty breakfast instead of a sweet one. In the second week, vinegar is introduced as a tool to minimize the impact of glucose spikes.

Overall, Inchauspé’s mission is to empower individuals to prioritize their health by understanding and controlling their glucose levels. By spreading her “glucose revolution” method through social media and her books, she aims to help people improve their overall well-being and thrive without restrictive diets or calorie counting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

