A gluten-free diet is not a weight loss diet. Replacing cereals with gluten with gluten-free ones does not mean decreasing the caloric intake. Indeed many times these foods bring more calories.

Eating pasta helps you lose weight, here’s how by Nicola Sorrentino

January 17, 2023



In recent years, thinking of being intolerant to some food is very fashionable and it is very tiring to clarify what medicine has really established in this matter.