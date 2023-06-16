The goal: finally take away the horror of cancer / Every preventable case of cancer too…

Vision Zero e.V.

Almost every second person in Germany still suffers from cancer. A quarter of a million Germans still die from this malignant disease every year. VISION ZERO wants to contribute to the fact that every preventable cancer and every avoidable death from cancer is actually avoided.

‘Red card to lung cancer’ is one of the focal points of the conference. Every twelve minutes we lose a human life to lung cancer in Germany. This corresponds to every fifth cancer death in Germany. Lung cancer kills more people than colon cancer and pancreatic cancer, which are 2nd and 3rd in the order of deadly cancers.

But it does not have to be like this. VISION ZERO experts have identified three powerful levers to improve this appalling record: more consistent tobacco prevention, rapid implementation of structured early detection programs using low-dose CT, and access to personalized cancer medicine for all lung cancer patients. This strategy should help to take the fear out of lung cancer in the medium term. A whitepaper on this will be published at the VISION ZERO Summit.

Red card for breast cancer

“Early detection that is tailored to personal cancer risks can, on the one hand, increase the acceptance and effectiveness of the screening and, on the other hand, reduce the disadvantages, such as false positive results,” says Rita Schmutzler, Director of the Center for Familial Breast and Ovarian Cancer at the University Hospital in Cologne. Breast cancer is a prime example of this, as most of the risk factors involved are well known. On this basis, certified risk prediction programs have already been developed, which can now be used to offer women in Germany risk-based modified mammography screening.

Focus on digitization in medicine

Cancer patients need the digitization of health data even more urgently than other patients. You have a life-threatening illness that can lead to death – sometimes because paper documents and bureaucratic hurdles prevent precise and quick medical action. Sometimes because data protection procedures are too long for a patient in an advanced situation.

Cancer patients want to learn about successful therapies and avoid going astray. You are looking for the right therapy. The more data is merged, the more meaningful the patterns become. VISION ZERO can only be achieved with data-driven medicine. “The discussion about data protection is still characterized by risks, mistakes and dangers. Why do the opportunities in Germany often only play a subordinate role? Many cancer patients therefore say: ‘Data protection is something for healthy people!'”, laments Ulla OhlmsPatient Representative and Chair of the PATH Biobank Foundation for Breast Cancer.

Meaningful use of data requires standardization and interoperability. But we are still miles away from that when it comes to health data. VISION ZERO experts, mostly on a voluntary basis, have condensed a comprehensive data language from all major existing cancer-related data sets, the GOLD standard (German OncoLogical Data Standard). In the “GOLD instead of Babylon” session, experts will explain the thorny path to a uniform language in oncology.

“We can only achieve advances for patients that bring us closer to a “VISION ZERO” through excellent research. Basic cancer research, early translational research and clinical research must intertwine and the results must be incorporated into clinical studies as quickly as possible,” says Michael BaumannChairman of the Board of Directors of the DKFZ and Co-Chairman of the National Decade Against Cancer.

VISION ZERO sees itself as a think tank and source of inspiration. “We see ourselves as advocates for the patients and call on everyone involved: turn every stone around so that no one has to die of cancer in the future,” says Christopher von KaleChair of Vision Zero’s Scientific Advisory Board and BIH Chair of Clinical Translational Sciences.

(From Monday, June 19, the new VISION ZERO publication will be available for download at www.vision-zero-oncology.de: Red Card for Lung Cancer: A White Paper on Prevention, Early Detection and Targeted Therapy.)

