According to what has been learned, the decree is being signed and the delivery ceremony is scheduled for April 27 at the Quirinale with the delivery of the honor by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

04 APR –

On April 27 at the Quirinale, the President of the Republic should present the Gold Medal of Merit for Public Health to all health professions for the commitment shown during the pandemic. The decree is being signed according to what is learned.

The conferment of health rewards takes place with a decree of the President of the Republic, on the proposal of the Minister of Health (today Horace Schillaci), having heard the opinion of the Central Permanent Commission, which is competent to examine the reasons on the merits which constitute the prerequisite for the transfer itself, subject to a preliminary investigation carried out, as a rule, by the competent prefectures.

The assessment of merits is carried out by a Commission appointed by the Minister of Health, chaired by a State Councilor and composed of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, the Director General of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the Director General of Medical Services and by the Director General of the Veterinary Services of the Ministry of Health, by three Medical Generals, one for each Armed Force. The Secretary of the Commission is an official of the Ministry of Health.

“It is – says the president of Fnomceo Philip Rings – in my opinion a manifestation of esteem and respect on the part of the State through the honor granted by the President of the Republic to the FNOMCeO and thus to all our professionals who with commitment, unfortunately often taken to the extreme consequences, did their utmost during those terrible times, in order to contain the virus and to protect the health of our social community.

Thoughts run, inevitably, to those who are no longer here, to our colleagues, to our friend President Roberto Stella and to all those who were affected especially in the first wave, when we were astonished grappling with an unexpected and unprecedented pandemic health reality . The acknowledgment to the FNOMCeO goes to them as well as our thanks.

My personal satisfaction and that of the Central Committee is that this very important recognition comes following the input of the FNOMCeO which, with the decision of the Central Committee of January 5, 2022, activated as per the note of March 3, 2022 accompanied by a report, for the achievement of this objective; fruit of the evaluation of the competent Permanent Central Commission for the rewards of the deserving public health“.

April 04, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Work and Professions

