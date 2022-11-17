Did you know that the good health of the baby’s belly depends on that of the mother? And that the methods of delivery – cesarean or natural – have important consequences on the composition of the baby’s “microbiota”, that is, the set of bacteria, viruses, fungi and protozoa that reside in our body, essential for maintaining our state of health ? In Parma we have one of the world‘s leading experts in the sector, Marco Ventura, professor of Microbiology, a researcher who has chosen to return to Italy from abroad and who today leads a microbiology laboratory made up of researchers, research fellows, scholarship holders and PhD students and a Interdepartmental made up of 17 professors of our University who work in unison for microbiota studies. Professor Ventura has launched a study on the microbiota of newborns and is appealing to future parturients with planned caesarean section to have the baby’s microbiota analyzed.

What is the intestinal microbiota and when is it formed?

The intestinal microbiota is the set of microbial cells that reside in our intestines. This microbial community colonizes the intestine at the time of birth, and is strongly influenced by the method of birth (natural birth or cesarean birth), by the type of breastfeeding (breast milk or with reconstituted milk) and by contact with the mother and with the surrounding environment. It has recently been highlighted that there is a real transmission of microorganisms from the mother to the newborn which does not seem to be casual and which takes place at the time of delivery and also continues in the subsequent phases with breastfeeding. We speak of vertical transmission of microbial communities or maternal inheritance of microorganisms, among which some species of bifidobacteria appear to play a fundamental role. A colonization by these microorganisms, defined as healthy, from birth is like having all the credentials to prepare for a good state of health in future years and for adulthood. Research is in fact outlining how an alteration of this first colonization of the intestine can be responsible for the appearance of metabolic diseases/disorders even in the later stages of life.

Can cesarean section affect the composition of the first intestinal microbiota of the newborn?

It is known that babies born by cesarean section develop a profoundly different intestinal microbiota from those born with natural birth. Specifically, a significant reduction of bifidobacteria and in particular of some species considered important in regulating the microbiota-health state of the host paradigm such as Bifidobacterium bifidum were highlighted.

Possible negative consequences have been highlighted due to a modification of the composition of the intestinal microbiota (increase of unhealthy microorganisms), better known as intestinal dysbiosis, in terms of both short and long-term health due to alterations in the functionality of the immune system and of the host’s metabolism. From an epidemiological point of view, it has been highlighted that children born by cesarean section show a greater predisposition to develop respiratory infections, asthma, obesity, hypertension and alterations of the neurocognitive system.

What can we do?

Recent evidence indicates that supplementation already at the time of birth with some particular species of bifidobacteria can help “correct” a possible alteration of the composition of the intestinal microbiota deriving from caesarean section. An important study is also underway in Parma aimed at understanding how the use of certain bifidobacteria can positively influence the establishment of an intestinal microbiota as close as possible to the “natural” one, even in children born by caesarean section. This study involves the staff headed by the undersigned, together with the pediatricians Professor Sergio Bernasconi, Dr. Andrea Canali and in the center the outpatient Day Service pertaining to the Complex Unit of Gynecology and Obstetrics of the Parma University Hospital, directed by Professor Tullio Ghi. In this study, aimed at mothers and unborn children born by non-emergency cesarean section, three faecal samples and a urine sample of the newborn are collected during the first months of life to evaluate only the microbial composition. This study is aimed at having a more complete picture of how research can move in the future to intervene and influence correct colonization by good microorganisms right from birth, in order to have all the credentials for healthy health in the future.

Can expectant mothers participate?

If you are a future mother who will have to give birth by planned caesarean section, you can write to the following email address for more details about the study: [email protected]