The Good Hour: Increasing cultural participation for people with dementia

theyQ

Wiesbaden (ots)

From June 2023, “The Good Hour” will offer interactive online cultural events for people with dementia and their relatives. The non-profit initiative has been organizing free digital events for older people and anyone interested in culture since 2021. Now “Die Gute Hour” wants to strengthen the cultural participation of people with dementia. To this end, formats in the field of poetry and art were developed together with cultural workers, which enable online encounters that bring joy and variety to everyday life.

The patron of the Good Hour, Hesse’s Minister of State Axel Wintermeyer, praised: “The diagnosis of dementia is always a shock for those affected. The opportunity to continue to be able to participate in culture and community brings a bit of normality to everyday life, which is often determined by the illness At the same time, those affected by dementia and their relatives come into contact with people in the same situation.”

The events are offered free of charge in the afternoon for about an hour via “Zoom”. Appointments are scheduled through the end of the year. The project was created together with the Wiesbaden Alzheimer Society, supported by the Hessian State Chancellery. For more information, see www.diegutestunde.org/demenz/

Torsten Anstädt, co-founder of Guten Hour explains: “In the last two years we have experienced so many exciting encounters with older people interested in culture and various artists. And in our aging society, the number of people affected by dementia is increasing. Here we wanted to create an offer that brings culture and joy into the house.”

“We, the Wiesbaden Alzheimer Society, are always looking for ways to increase the participation of people with dementia and their relatives. There is a great need in the area of ​​culture and we are curious to see how the digital offer of the good hour will be accepted,” adds Anja Selle-Uersfeld, Managing Director of the Wiesbaden Alzheimer Society.

Original content by: humaQ, transmitted by news aktuell