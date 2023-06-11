the good life of the children of Russian celebrities while their peers fight. The Sheba case

On the Ukrainian front of Donbass, young recruits from the poorest Russian peripheral republics continue to die. And therefore the latest scoop from the foundation of the Russian dissident Navalny is striking, on the carefree life and unbridled luxuries of 22-year-old Danila Shebunov, aka Sheba, the pop star who released the latest hit on the day of the invasion of Ukraine. Sheba is one of the many “she-does-not-know-who-I-am”, scions of the Muscovite and St. study his children in the most prestigious European and American universities, buy yachts and villas in London, Paris and in the most chic places in the Mediterranean, and does not even bother to let them live in the shadows.

THE STAGE

The offspring flaunt on social networks: social and social glamour. Sheba, so to speak, the son of a former flight attendant with whom Shoigu (who he denies) has notoriously had a parallel relationship with three children since the 2000s, fills his Instagram profile with photos in which he whizzes behind the wheel of a convertible in the sunset light and instead of going to the front, he shows up at the World Cup in Qatar. Here he is in another selfie in which he says: “I heard it’s cold in Moscow.” But he lies blissfully on a Turkish beach. “Here are some warm photos for you!” He counts satisfied the 90 thousand views of his first music video, “Let me in”, let me enter, and performs sexual acrobatics. At 19, according to Navalny’s anti-corruption association, Shoigu’s son already owned two luxury apartments in Moscow. Is it any surprise then that the leader of the Wagner mercenaries, Prigozhin, targets the elites & sons, and makes a political campaign out of it?

MORAL AND REALITY

An entire generation has lived in the light of their parents, but in the West. She flies on private jets, buys stunning apartments in chic Paris or posh London, skis in Austria or Switzerland and attends the most exclusive colleges in the United Kingdom. Jody Vittori, a professor at Georgetown University, speaks to CNN about a return to “kleptocracy”. The government of thieves. In 2016, a bill banning sending the children of Russian officials to foreign universities was rejected.

Elizaveta Peskova, the 24-year-old daughter of Putin’s spokeswoman Peskov’s second marriage, candidly declared that the Russian education system is “hell”, much better than in the West. And she gave birth to a post on Instagram relaunching the pacifist formula: “No to war”.

But of course, she grew up in a very expensive school in Paris, did an internship in a large French fashion house and even, apparently, in the European Parliament. With her mother she bought in one of the most beautiful streets in Paris, the Avenue Victor Hugo, 180 square meters for 2 million euros. Obviously, you have railed against the sanctions to which you are the victim. The same goes for Polina Kovaleva, 21-year-old daughter of Foreign Minister Lavrov, owner of a wonderful flat in London, a stone’s throw from her former university, Imperial College. Lavrov’s other and older daughter, Ekaterina Vinokurova, 39, trained at Columbia University in New York, where she lived for 17 years. Perhaps in a jolt of shame, or fear, Nikolay son of Peskov, after the controversy over the reluctant offspring, enlisted in the Wagner mercenaries.

For Prigozhin he remains a «str….o» known for his festive outings. But as a soldier, he says, “it wasn’t bad.” He is the fig leaf of the establishment.

