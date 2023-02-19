First Buscemi

Medical inflation and privatization, the southern question, corruption. These are just some of the topics addressed in Massimo Gaglio’s book “Good Medicine”, from the Medicine and Power series. 70s and 80s of the last century.

The “Good Medicine” is a book written in 1982 by prof. Massimo Gaglio, then professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Catania [1]. The book was published as part of the series “Medicine and power” founded by prof. Giulio A. Maccacaro with the aim of deepening the role of medicine as a “mode of power”.

The working hypothesis of the series, which we have already talked about in the previous post “Turning the faculty of medicine upside down? The legacy of Giulio A. Maccacaro”, was that medicine was, like science, a way of power and, as Maccacaro wrote: “that, indeed, in the conversion and scientific management of doctrines and practices, contents and messages, entities and functions, roles and institutions, it properly becomes power, substance and form of its exercise.”

In this sense, this book could not find a more appropriate place, since on each page emerges from the author the awareness of his privileged position as a doctor and professor, therefore of his own power, which however appears, in his person, inseparable from the important responsibilities and duties that derive from it.

But why read books that tell what healthcare was like forty years ago?

1. Because the world of healthcare is dynamic and constantly evolving and comparing ourselves with the past allows us to appreciate similarities and differences with today’s context, evaluating the progress achieved and the missed opportunities for renewal;

2. Because knowing the historical roots of the problems currently afflicting healthcare is the only way to fully understand them and face them with awareness.

“The Good Medicine” although written in the form of a daily diary, is not just the diary of a doctor and university professor. In fact, the small stories and daily outbursts, looked at from the right distance, give shape to a mosaic that splendidly represents the medical world of those years with all its problems and criticisms, but also with the small and great satisfactions that belong to it. The mosaic extends to include even the transformation of society as a whole, at that time characterized by the spread of a moral degeneration that had already affected not only the medical profession, but the entire population.

The motivation that drives M. Gaglio to write despite the necessary time and effort, considerable obstacles for a clinician and academic, are explained on the first page of his diary:

“Knowledge of a crony and cruel management of the power of medicine – which is the power medicinein the words of Giulio M. – is necessary to break the connivances and break down this power.”

Thus each page of his diary tells a different story or thought, apparently disconnected from the others, but linked to the others by a single common thread: the relationship between medicine and power. There are several themes that emerge in the book. Below I will try to comment on some of them, assessing their relevance in today’s healthcare context.

Medical inflation and privatization of healthcare

“While I’m in that city, they ask me to visit a poor peasant woman with cerebral thrombosis and motor paralysis. There is little that can be done, even if I insist on suspending the ineffective treatments you have been given so far and prescribing more suitable medicines. What arises is the problem of motor rehabilitation: but it is impossible, there are no centers, a few private individuals do it, badly, and handsomely paid. It is a rage to think of the waste, not only economic, but operational, of people and equipment, which is done to maintain very expensive centers of cardiac surgery, thoracic surgery, hemodialysis, radioisotopes with computerized axial tomography and ultrasound, but making them work badly: in this way I have created needs and customers to be transferred to private structures”. These observations by M. Gaglio are not only personal reflections, but are the reflection of the lively cultural environment of those years. In that period, in fact, various doctors critically and rationally observed the great transformations of health care, courageously denouncing the new problems that afflicted it.

In 1972, while Gaglio was publishing “Medicine and profit”, the well-known British epidemiologist Archibald Cochrane introduced the concept of medical inflation in “Effectiveness and efficiency: Random reflections on health services” [2]. Cochrane explained that inflation in the industrial world can occur, for example, when unions demand and receive wage increases, which result in higher prices, which in turn generate new wage demands. The result will be an inflationary race with no increase in national output: a vicious circle. Medical inflation, on the other hand, according to Cochrane: “…however differs from industrial inflation because it is not a vicious circle, but depends on external stimuli, which are represented by the contributions of the pharmaceutical industry and medical research and by the influence of the mass average, to which the medical profession reacts with an increase in activity without corresponding tangible results.

Cochrane’s observations have never been as relevant as they are today. The area of ​​disease and medicine offer a seemingly limitless field of consumer exploitationa rather worrying fact for a country like ours, where neoliberal policies have been implemented in recent decades with the intention of making the public health service a market-oriented system, in the wake of what happened for the English National Health Service from early 90s [3-4]. One of the consequences of these policies could consist in the increase of the risk of the so-called overuse (literally over-use), i.e. the prescription-delivery of a health intervention that is unlikely to improve patient outcomes and for which the potential risks in any case outweigh the possible benefits [5].

The southern question in medicine

One of the themes that emerge in the book is that of the “southern question” in healthcare and therefore of interregional healthcare mobility: the exodus of patients who decide to move from the southern regions to the northern regions to be treated, often for inappropriate treatments. M. Gaglio denounces: “Emigration from the South is not only of the workforce and intellectuals. It massively affects the sick, in the absurd hope of gaining health. It is a tragic, daily fact that takes away operational possibilities and economic resources here. But, especially if the trend is not favourable, and even in the first instance, due to ancient ignorance and distrust, one looks outside for what one can have here, without spending and, if one wants, if one knows, without exploitation and mistreatment.”

The problem of interregional health mobility has not yet been resolved. The turnover concerning these movements was around 2.8 billion euros in 2019 and collapsed in 2020 with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic (2.2 billion). In 2021, however, there was a recovery of the phenomenon, with a turnover that reached 2.5 billion. In the same year Agenas estimates that 800 million were spent on services for which it would not have been necessary to travel outside one’s own region [6].

Corruption in the medical and academic fields

A topic that frequently recurs in Gaglio’s diary is that of corruption in the health sector, which is denounced as a phenomenon that affects health care at all levelsfrom frontline healthcare workers to healthcare managers to academia.

M. Gaglio recounts: “Nobody, or almost nobody, escapes speculation, even fraud, in private professional activity. A professor comes periodically from Rome who works there full-time and visits a university institute clandestinely”. In another episode, Gaglio writes about meritocracy in the academic world: “Admission exams to the Specialization School… The preferential criterion for admission remains the “power” of the recommendation, exactly as before, when the paternalistic and employer management of the Schools dominated . But these “young Directors” do not even have the “dignity” of their professors. The only things that interest them are money and the division of a small power.

The results of a survey conducted between January and March 2022 by the anti-corruption association “Transparency International Italia” speak for themselves: for healthcare professionals, corruption is still widespread at a national level, but also within their own institution [7-8]. The study involved almost 4,000 health workers from all over Italy through the administration of a questionnaire. 94% of the subjects interviewed believed that the phenomenon of corruption was quite widespread or very widespread in the Italian context, almost 80% believed that it was quite or very widespread in their own regional context and over one in four employees (27%) believed they were there are corruption phenomena in one’s own healthcare company (see also the post “The elephant in the room”).

Not only does the situation, at least with respect to the perception of healthcare professionals, not seem to have improved in recent years compared to the times in which M. Gaglio wrote, but according to 70% of those interviewed, the pandemic may have contributed to increasing the risk of corruption in the Italian healthcare system, while for 39% of employees it may have increased the risk of corruption within the of your institution [7].

Conclusions

Medical inflation and privatization in healthcare, the southern question in medicine, corruption in the healthcare sector are just some of the topics touched upon in M. Gaglio’s book. The pages of this diary open up to a variety of readings and can offer a large amount of food for thought, since they possess the liveliness of everyday life and the strength of truth. The tone of these personal reflections, sometimes dramatic and indignant, is also often characterized by a splendid and bitter irony.

“The Good Medicine” is a book that does not give answers, but generates many questions in the reader. Important questions on the role of the doctor and healthcare of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Most of the problems that afflicted Italian healthcare forty years ago are not only still extremely topical, but have become increasingly intrusive and urgent issues. When reading this book, one cannot help but turn to prof. Gaglio the words that he himself wrote to G. Maccacaro in his diary to remember him a few years after his death: “I wonder how he would have reacted today in the face of the acquiescence of many for the terrible events that are happening”.

Primo Buscemi, doctor in specialist training in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine, University of Florence

Bibliography

[1] Massimo Gaglio (1982) “Good Medicine. Few stories”. Feltrinelli; series: “Medicine and power”

[2] Cochrane AL (1972) “Effectiveness and efficiency: Random reflections on health services. “Nuffield Trust.

[3] Polack, Jean-Claude; Maccacaro, Giulio Alfredo (1972) “The medicine of capital”. Feltrinelli; series: “Medicine and power”.

[4] Livio Garattini and Alessandro Nobili (2022) Competition in healthcare: why should it work?https://www.sanita24.ilsole24ore.com/art/aziende-e-regioni/2022-01-07/concorrenza-sanita-perche-mai-dovrebbe-funzionare-094640.php?uuid=AEHUGo6&refresh_ce=1

[5] Cartabellotta A. Overuse: the excess of diagnostic-therapeutic services. Evidence 2013;5(5): e1000043

[6] Luciano Fassari (2022). Italian healthcare is increasingly in trouble. https://www.quotidianosanita.it/studi-e-analisi/articolo.php?articolo_id=108449

[7] Lorenzo Segato, Nicola Capello (2022) THE PUBLIC VALUE OF INTEGRITY. DETECTION AMONG THE INSTITUTIONS OF THE FORUM FOR INTEGRITY IN HEALTHCARE. Transparency International Italy