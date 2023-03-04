A war on the edge of Europe, a year of rising energy and food prices weighing on our monthly budget. Many people ask themselves: Can we do this? They are worried about their future, about their livelihood, and some will therefore have to forego their vacation.

And many of them don’t even want to hear or read the news anymore because they’ve gotten tired of the constant flow of bad news.

In order to break out of this vicious circle of worries, it is very important to switch off properly once a day, to mentally detach from everything and to find inner peace.

That’s why we’re continuing our podcast “Die Gute Nach(rich)t” in 2023. Together with you we want to forget the bad things in the world for a few minutes and let go. So that you can find yourself again and new courage. Because life can be so beautiful.

Our speakers tell little stories of happiness. About something very beautiful that happened to someone in the world this week that you can be happy about too. Sometimes someone has made a great discovery or invention, sometimes an animal has experienced an unusual story. Sometimes we also give small tips that you can implement immediately.

That’s what episode 78 is about: “It’s worth taking a look at the stars today: two planets are coming very close.”

Two planets determine the evening sky in March, and the spring constellations are also emerging. Today Antonia Wilhelm tells you where this special constellation of Venus and Jupiter can be seen and what it means.

