The drop in suicides in Europe from 2011 to 2019, certified by a study presented at the European Congress of Psychiatry in Paris and coordinated by Spanish researchers from the University of Barcelona, ​​is certainly good news, but it should be verified for the following years until to date.

Data from European Union countries on suicide rates in the decade studied indicate a decline in 15 countries, including Italy, and an absence of significant changes in 22 other countries, Spain itself as well as France and the United Kingdom.

