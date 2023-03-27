12
The drop in suicides in Europe from 2011 to 2019, certified by a study presented at the European Congress of Psychiatry in Paris and coordinated by Spanish researchers from the University of Barcelona, is certainly good news, but it should be verified for the following years until to date.
Data from European Union countries on suicide rates in the decade studied indicate a decline in 15 countries, including Italy, and an absence of significant changes in 22 other countries, Spain itself as well as France and the United Kingdom.