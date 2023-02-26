The tragedy that took place off the Calabrian coast, which took place at dawn on Sunday morning, February 26, where a wooden boat loaded with migrants broke in two due to the very rough sea, split the government in half. There are currently 59 bodies, including those of many children and a newborn, recovered by the Port Authority and the Guardia di Finanza. But many more victims are feared with a toll that could worsen by the hour. Among the dead, also a few years old twins and a few months old baby. The number of deceased children would be around twenty.

It is yet another massacre at sea that highlights how difficult it is to manage the migrant dossier, fueling doubts about the new law on NGOs launched by the Meloni government, which expressly prohibits multiple rescues: if a boat is rescued, one must go immediately Street. Even if nearby there are women, men and children who die.

Then there is the question of the timing of the rescue operation. The boat was allegedly sighted on the evening of 25 February by a Frontex aircraft (the European Border and Coast Guard Agency) engaged in patrolling activities. According to a note from the aeronaval operations department of the Guardia di Finanza of Vibo Valentia, the boat had been noticed about 40 miles from the Crotone coast “and the device was immediately activated to intercept it with some means of the finance police which ” despite the prohibitive sea conditions” during the night “they engaged in the search”. However, due to the sea conditions it was impossible to rescue the boat.

The clash between the government and the opposition

The new tragedy at sea provides the starting point for new clashes between the majority and the opposition over the policies implemented by the government, and in particular the new decree on NGOs. After the shipwreck with about 60 victims, the executive and the centre-right parties point the finger in particular at the “criminal” smugglers, with the ‘distinction’ of Forza Italia which insists on the urgency of interventions by the European Commission.

The majority accuse the opposition forces of ‘speculation’ on the tragedy. While the centre-left parties rail against the government which has adopted more stringent rules, “not against human traffickers”, but for NGOs which “try to save lives at sea”.

Urging a “strong commitment from the international community, to remove the underlying causes of the flows of migrants”, is the head of state Sergio Mattarella, who, at the same time, affirms that he believes “it is essential that the European Union finally takes the responsibility of governing the migration phenomenon to remove it from human traffickers, directly engaging in migration policies, in supporting cooperation for the development of countries from which young people are forced to leave due to lack of prospects”. In a note, the President of the Republic expresses his “sorrow for the shipwreck, in which dozens of people lost their lives, including some children”.

Mediterranean, the open-air cemetery

Since the beginning of the year, an average of three people have died a day along the central Mediterranean route. The number continues to rise and has now reached 26,000 in ten years. Already 225 in 2023 alone, calculating those of today’s shipwreck off the coast of Crotone. There had been 2,406 in 2022. They are the victims of the journeys of hope. Migrants who left from Africa and Asia with the dream of reaching Europe. But drowned during the crossing, before touching the ground. Sometimes a few meters from the goal. As happened with the last boat that left Turkey. According to reports from MSF, the 180 migrants who were on the shipwrecked boat off the coast of Cutro “fell 150 meters from the shore”.

The Mediterranean thus becomes a veritable cemetery that swallows up bodies without returning them for burial or identification. It is the International Organization for Migration (IOM) that keeps track of the victims with the Missing migrant project, active since 2014.

Despite the alarming numbers, the government sticks to the recently approved decree. Now the executive must take care of safeguarding the health of the rescued migrants, about 80 survivors, of whom 21 were taken to hospital and one of them is seriously ill. A few hours after the tragedy, on the evening of today 26 February, the meeting chaired by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi began in the prefecture of Crotone to take stock of the rescue operations and assistance to the surviving migrants. At the summit, among others, the undersecretary of the Interior Wanda Ferro, the governor of Calabria, Roberto Occhiuto, and other representatives of the territory, the commander of the Guardia di Finanza Giuseppe Zafarana and the heads of the police forces.

The owner of the Viminale recognizes the gravity of the tragedy, but admits that the shipwreck occurred because the boat broke in two due to the very rough sea and, due to these variables, “there are no saving solutions”. And on departures, Piantedosi said: “The only thing that must be said and affirmed is: they must not leave. There can be no alternative. We send this message to the world: in these conditions, one must not leave”. The interior minister, at the end of the meeting in the prefecture in Crotone, explained that there would be at least another 20-30 missing.

Meanwhile, the Public Prosecutor of Crotone has opened a file, currently against unknown persons, for culpable disaster, multiple manslaughter and aiding and abetting illegal immigration in relation to the shipwreck that occurred off the coast of Cutro.







