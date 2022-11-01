“We see the evolution of the epidemiological picture and every decision will be taken only in the interest of the patients”: said the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci at a press conference presenting the first government decree, confirming that we are seriously considering whether to eliminate the isolation for Covid positives.

The government is considering eliminating the isolation for Covid positives. The first decree issued by the executive headed by Giorgia Meloni intervenes on various issues and one of these is the coronavirus pandemic. The vaccination obligation for doctors and health personnel is suspended starting from 1 November, while an order from the Ministry of Health extends that of wearing a mask in hospitals and RSAs. The minister Orazio Schillaci he then stated, answering questions on the discontinuity of the new government on the matter, that the ministry, together with the Higher Institute of Health and Aifa, are considering whether to eliminate the five days of isolation for Covid positives.

“Public health is not an ideological and bureaucratic problem but it is necessary to have a serene and scientific approach in the sole interest of the sick“Schillaci said at a press conference. And on the possibility of eliminating isolation for the positives, he explained:”We’re working on it and today we had the first scientific meetings with the Higher Institute of Health, Aifa and experts. We see the evolution of the epidemiological picture and every decision will be made only in the interest of the patients“.

In short, for now no decision has yet been made, but the government is seriously thinking about the possibility of allowing Covid positives to leave the house freely, in strong contrast with the strategy adopted in the last two years. “I wanted a Minister of Health like this because the subject of science is not faced with an ideological approach, but with scientific evidence to support the measures. In the past an infinity of measures that were not based on scientific evidence. So it doesn’t replicate“, commented Meloni for his part. To then conclude:”Italy is the nation that has adopted the most restrictive measures but which has had the highest lethality rates, Something didn’t work. Covid has become an election campaign theme, it has become ideological and this has not helped us to take effective measures and whoever said anything else was indicated as a monster“.