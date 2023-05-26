the Government places the municipalities in a state of emergency

Florence, 25 May 2023 – Londa, Marradi, Palazzuolo sul Senio and Firenzuola are the four municipalities included by the Council of Ministers in a state of emergency in relation to the rains and the consequent dozens of landslides that are still upsetting the Florentine Apennines.

The four municipalities will receive four million euros for the first emergencies. A state of emergency which already includes the municipalities of Emilia Romagna and the Marche affected by the terrible floods of recent days which caused deaths and extensive damage.

“The inclusion of municipalities of the Upper Mugello in the declaration of a state of national emergency is the right and legitimate way to deal with the consequences caused by bad weather in these areas as well”.

This was stated by the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugene Gianicommenting on the decision taken tonight by the Council of Ministers.

“I express my thanks to the minister Musumeci – continued Giani – for having quickly taken steps to include the Tuscan municipalities of Firenzuola, Marradi and Palazzuolo sul Senio so as to be able to obtain the right speed of intervention and the necessary resources in all the hardest-hit territories”.

“The Tuscan situation – underlined Giani – is of great suffering in these municipalities that we can define as Romagna Toscana or beyond the Adriatic Apennine watershed. In these territories they can be counted altogether about 180 landslides medium-sized fruit of the enormous quantity of water which in the flat area of ​​the valley, in cities such as Faenza, Forlì, Cesena, Ravenna and in many municipalities, has stagnated but which in the mountains has instead caused strong landslides by diverting the course of the roads, interrupting them , making many hamlets and small villages isolated”.

“We must remember – highlighted Giani – that the Lamone it is the same river when it runs through Marradi and when it floods Faenza, and that rivers like the Senio and the Santerno are the same in the Tuscan municipalities of Palazzuolo and Firenzuola when they generate floods and floods in the Reno valley”. “National resources – concluded Giani – will be fundamental for the recovery action”.