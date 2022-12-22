One provided for the advance already at January 2023 Of 200 million more than allowance for emergency room workers, the other the institution in the estimate of the Ministry of Health of a fund called Fund for the implementation of National Oncology Planwith 10 million more in the next two years to make the policies of preventionas well as diagnosiscare and assistance of the oncological patient.

Announced, but then totally disappeared. Not even presented in budget committee. With lots of protests of Pd, M5s and the Italian Society of Emergency Doctors who speak of broken promises, the majority in confusion and lack of signs of attention. While I emergency room they break out and the operators complain about the critical condition of work at the border post of the hospitalsil Meloni government it reneges on what it had come to promise social affairs commission by the undersecretary Marcello Gemmatoas he recalls Health newspaper.

Replying to ainterrogation of his own party, Brothers of ItalyGemmato had underlined that among the government initiatives there was also, in budget law“and increment of the specific indemnity, with an annual expenditure commitment of 200 million euros already starting from 2023″. The indemnity, therefore, will start from 2024.

And the senator dem Sandra ZampaHead of Health of Democratic partygoes on the attack: “The government has not maintained the promise made, despite – he notes – the engagements taken on this point”. Given the complete disappearance of the amendment, it is probable that the announced initiative has not passed the scrutiny of ministry of economysince it would have involved the commitment of about half of the ‘treasure’ intended by the government for the amendments to be presented in the Budget Committee.

“The government continues to rage against public health, contradicting itself and the promises of its minister. The anticipation of the 200 million increase in the first aid allowance and the Fund for the implementation of the National Oncology Plan are also missing “, he complains Mariolina Castellone (M5S), vice president of the Senate, recalling how “undersecretary Gemmato, a few hours ago, issued statements on the basis of an amendment never presented”, for an increase in compensation which “therefore is not never existedexcept in the declarations of a amateur majority and in total confusion.

“As if that weren’t enough – he adds – the minister himself Tell us had engaged in front of the Parliament for a ‘Fund for the implementation of the National Oncology Plan’. At this rate the Government will present a Maneuver of which itself ignore the contentsbut which nonetheless has a single common thread: thefury against the weakest”. The doctors’ union is also protesting: “The increase in the allowance for emergency room operators as early as next year was a attention sign of the Government and we are waiting for it to be confirmed by the Maneuver ”, he says fabio de iaconational president of Simeu, the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine.