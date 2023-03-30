Donald Trump is the first former president indicted in American history. The Manhattan grand jury indicted him for paying porn star Stormy Daniels.

A New York grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump for paying porn star Stormy Daniels. The New York Times reports it citing some sources.

New York authorities have notified Donald Trump’s lawyer that the former president has been indicted. The American media report it.

