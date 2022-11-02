Are you ready to fight the cold before it’s too late? All you have to do is make this power drink – awesome!

This fall is very strange indeed! Temperatures continue to be high during the day, almost like going to the beach, but in the evening a crazy humidity falls which only makes everything cold.

These huge changes in temperature are not good for our body at all. It is like when it is very cold outside and too hot inside or vice versa (in summer); maybe now you go out with a t-shirt and a jacket and you are forced to run home to take on a little something a little warmer to avoid huge temperature changes. These are in fact very annoying especially because they could make us catch a cold and it is not a very pleasant thing to deal with. In short, how can we prevent this from happening? Preparing a very good one power drink grandma’s: it will be super effective.

Prepare the best power drink ever under the advice of our grandmothers: you will be able to fight a cold in no time

The transition from hot to cold or vice versa is very dangerous for our body. The human body, when it is in a certain place, for a longer time, slowly tends to get used to that temperature, which is why when suddenly there is a sudden temperature change it begins to have ‘problems’. These are: headache, cold, back pain and so on. What most interests people in this period is the cold, or rather how to avoid getting and having to stay at home a little more ‘sheltered’.

There are several methods to combat it once you have taken it: certainly natural methods and grandmother’s remedies are always widespread and well-known and are taken into consideration long before rushing directly to drugs. But if we don’t have it, and we need to prevent it, how do we do it? Always using a grandmother’s method: the power drink.

Things? The power drink is nothing more than a drink with enormous power, that of creating a huge antibody barrier that can make our body ‘immune’ to colds. It is considered a true magic potion, but the ingredients are much easier to find than you think (we certainly don’t send you to the woods to collect fairy dust). We will therefore need:

a lemon half a liter of water a teaspoon of honey ginger

All we have to do is cut the lemon into slices and set it aside; Meanwhile, put a pot of water on the stove and wait for it to become hot. At this point, turn off the heat, add the sliced ​​lemon and ginger to the pot, mix and leave on for about 10 minutes. Finally, pour everything into a cup, using a colander and add the teaspoon of honey; mix well and drink. The powerful action of lemon and ginger will ensure that our antibodies are strengthened more and more and can act as a protective barrier: fighting colds in this way will be very simple.