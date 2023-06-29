The Greek pasta salad tastes so delicious!

Greece is definitely one of the most popular holiday destinations for Germans in the summer, and not just because of the fairytale beaches. The Greek cuisine also makes us dream of summer holidays with all the fresh ingredients and Mediterranean aromas. Whether moussaka, souvlaki, tzatziki, spanakopita, etc. – Greek recipes are also very popular in this country and have a permanent place on our menu (and in our hearts). But forget the popular Greek salad! Bring some variety to the table and try our Kritharaki Salad recipe today! Quickly prepared and full of flavor – the Greek classic is ideal as a side dish as well as a light lunch and dinner! So let’s get started – read on and enjoy!

We have already told you our tricks for making your potato wedges crispy. But with our recipe for Kritharaki Salad with Feta, we’re bringing a piece of summer to the table today. Kritharaki are typical Greek durum wheat noodles in grain or rice grain form. In Italian cuisine, kritharaki are known as risi, risoni or orzo. In Germany you can now find Kritharaki in every well-stocked supermarket.

Ingredients for 4-6 servings

250 grams of Kritharaki noodles 1 red pepper 1 cucumber 80 grams of grilled jar peppers 150 grams of cherry tomatoes 1 red onion 2 cloves of garlic 1 teaspoon of vegetable stock 1.5 liters of water 30 grams of olive oil 20 ml of light balsamic vinegar 1 handful of fresh basil 1 tablespoon of dried oregano salt and pepper to taste

preparation

Cook Kritharaki according to package instructions with water and vegetable broth. Sieve in a sieve, drain well and leave to cool. Meanwhile, finely dice the cucumber, peppers and cherry tomatoes. Thinly slice red onions. Finely chop the garlic cloves and basil – you can also use a food processor for this. For the dressing, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, oregano, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. In a large salad bowl, whisk together the Kritharaki noodles and vegetables. Add dressing, mix well and sprinkle with feta. Leave in the fridge for 1-2 hours and voilà – the Kritharaki salad with feta is ready!

In the Thermomix

If you wish, you can prepare the Kritharaki salad in the Thermomix. How to do it:

Place water and vegetable stock in mixing bowl and heat 12-15 minutes/100 degrees/speed 1. Add Kritharaki and cook for 10 minutes/90 degrees/speed 1. Place the kritharaki in the simmering basket, drain well and place in a salad bowl. Place peppers, tomatoes and cucumber into mixing bowl and chop with spatula 4 sec/speed 4. Place feta and grilled peppers in mixing bowl and chop with spatula 3 sec/speed 4. Place garlic, onions and basil into mixing bowl and chop 3 sec/speed 8. Whisk together the oil, balsamic vinegar, oregano, salt and pepper to form a dressing. Add the vegetables and dressing to the salad bowl, whisk and leave in the fridge for 1 hour.

Kritharaki salad with minced meat

For a filling lunch or dinner, today we treat ourselves to a delicious Kritharaki Salad with Minced Beef. Here is the recipe for this treat.

Ingredients for 6 people

500 grams of Kritharaki 450 grams of mixed minced meat 1 onion 3 peppers 30 grams of tomato paste 30 grams of tomato ketchup 40 grams of olives 1 tsp dried oregano some olive oil salt and pepper

preparation

Chop the onions. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Mix the ground beef with onions, tomato paste, ketchup and oregano in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Fry the ground beef mixture vigorously for 6-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. In the meantime, cook the kritharaki according to the packet instructions, drain in a colander and leave to cool. Dice the peppers and mix with the ground beef mixture and the Kritharaki noodles in a large bowl. Whether you prepare the Kritharaki salad with Knorr salad crowning or another ready-made dressing or use the dressing above is entirely up to you. And your Kritharaki salad with minced meat is ready!

refine the recipe

The original recipe for Kritharaki salad tastes delicious in itself, but can also be refined in a variety of ways to suit your heart’s content and taste. And so that it never gets boring, we have a few great preparation ideas for you:

For a crunchy touch, add some chickpeas or lightly toasted nuts. To make the Kritharaki Salad vegan, substitute the feta cheese for a vegan alternative or just leave it out. It gets even creamier if you use a yoghurt dressing. If you can’t find Kritharaki noodles, you could use couscous or bulgur as an alternative. Or why not prepare the Kritharaki Salad with grilled vegetables such as zucchini and eggplant?