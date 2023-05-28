the grenades are in eighth place. Racist insults to Juric-breaking latest news

Toro hits the fourth consecutive away win without conceding goals (never happened after the war) and flies to 53 points: the 4-0 del Picco gives eighth place with a view of Europe, waiting above all for Monza-Lecce. Big trouble, however, for Spezia who keep only one point in the safety zone, an advantage that risks evaporating after tomorrow’s Verona-Empoli (12.30). Solid performance from the grenade team who broke the deadlock in the first half with Wisniewski’s own goal (carambola with Singo), then managed the Ligurian reaction with organization and serenity as a grown-up to finally launch the knockout blows signed by Ricci (test from the National team for the Tuscan midfielder), Ilic and Karamoh.

Simple with the 3-5-2: forward the weight of Nzola supported by the vivacity of Gyasi. Juric replies with Buongiorno to lead the defense, Schuurs slips on the center-right and Rodriguez on the other side. Grenade who find Miranchuk forward from the first minute. The spice immediately presses high. However, the Bull manages the initial (very physical) outburst of the hosts with lucidity. And around the golden quarter, Miranchuk nearly took the lead: magical left footed shot and ball hitting the crossbar. A few minutes later, Buongiorno hears a whistle that doesn't exist, takes the ball in his hands on the edge of the grenade area and "gives away" a dangerous free-kick to Spezia: Esposito wastes everything with a high right foot. In the 24th minute, Toro takes the lead (Singo svirgola, Wisniewski holes his goalkeeper) and immediately afterwards Singo dangerously concludes with a stone with his left foot just wide. In the 35th minute the Var takes away a penalty from Spezia (foul by Buongiorno on Nzola) for a previous hand by Gyasi.

At the end of the half, the referee interrupts the match to “invite” the uneducated crowd to calm down (some racist insults are heard) positioned behind Juric’s bench. The Ligurian players are also good at making themselves heard with their own people. The first half ends after 4′ of added time.