the grip does not end here – breaking latest news

The European Central Bank yesterday raised rates for the seventh consecutive time from the sub-zero levels held until the end of last July. The rate of increases slowed down, by 0.25%, bringing the rate on deposits to 3.25% and the main rate at which banks obtain financing from the ECB at 3.75%. But Christine Lagarde has made it clear that the squeeze does not end there and will take different forms. Firstly, the president’s words made it clear that the majority at the table Frankfurt Executive Council plans to raise rates again in June and most likely in July as well. “We are on our way and we are not stopping, we know that we still have ground to cover. We will make decisions at the right time – said Lagarde, emphasizing that he spoke in the plural – to achieve our objectives ».

The deposit rate at 4% So the debate today within the European Central Bank does not concern the hypothesis of stopping the monetary tightening, but of bringing the rate on deposits to its arrival point at 4% or slightly below and the main lending rate at 4.5 % or just below. It is probable that it will only be understood better between July and September, provided that the euro zone does not first enter a cloud of financial turbulence comparable to that which continues to affect a series of minor American banks: immediately after the bailout of First Republic in recent days, with the last minute purchase by Jp Morgan, Pacific Western Bank yesterday lost more than 40% on Wall Street and is looking for a buyer.

Ad hoc liquidity from the ECB But, precisely, the risks of financial stability today are not at the center of the ECB’s dashboard. For most of its top figures at the moment the only imperative is to raise rates and – added Lagarde – “keep them at sufficiently restrictive levels to promptly bring inflation to the medium-term objective of 2%”. Should tensions emerge on the banks or elsewhere on the markets, such as in the United States, the ECB is currently thinking of being able to manage the situation by offering ad hoc liquidity. Without easing the overall squeeze on the economy. «Whatever should happen – Lagarde said yesterday – we have shown that we know how to be inventive. There are liquidity windows available.”

Potential phases of instability The confidence in the central bank to be able to manage potential phases of instability is such that yesterday the tightening also took another form: it is now extremely probable that, from July, the ECB will completely stop buying back the bonds bought at maturity for 3,200 billion euros with the "quantitative easing" led by Mario Draghi between 2015 and 2019. Lagarde made it clear and this naturally also applies to Italian government bonds. Until June, the central bank will therefore continue to reduce its balance sheet by fifteen billion a month, but from July the contraction will rise to 25 and from next year to thirty a month. This choice will also help reduce inflation, but it will force the Italian Treasury to find more investors on the markets.