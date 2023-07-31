The Growing Boom of Plant-Based Foods: Big Companies and Start-ups Continue to Surge

Recent Measures Not Slowing Down the Rise of Plant-Based Foods

By Maria Teresa Manuelli

The demand for plant-based dishes continues to grow at an unstoppable pace, leading to a booming market for alternative products to meat and fish. In response to this trend, trade associations and the government have approved a bill to regulate the labeling of such products. The bill prohibits the production and sale of synthetic meat and also bans the use of the term “meat” on products made from vegetable proteins. The aim is to protect the national livestock industry while ensuring consumer health and interests.

Despite these measures, the global development of plant-based foods shows no signs of slowing down, with the market expected to reach $162 billion by 2030, according to a research conducted by Bloomberg. In Italy, the Good Food Institute Europe noted a 9% growth in plant-based food sales in 2022, totaling €680.9 million. Italy ranks third in Europe for plant-based food turnover, following Germany and the UK.

The most developed category in Italy is vegetable milk, with sales reaching €310.4 million and showing continuous growth. Sales of plant-based meat alternatives also increased by 40% between 2020 and 2022, totaling €168.4 million. The market for vegetable-based ice cream also saw significant growth. Across the 13 European countries analyzed, sales of plant-based foods increased by 6% in 2022 and by 22% between 2020 and 2022, reaching a turnover of €5.7 billion.

This growing trend is driven by consumers’ increasing awareness of the ethical, ecological, and health impacts of their diet. Findus, a leader in frozen foods, claims that its Green Cuisine burger has a significantly lower environmental impact compared to beef burgers. Other companies, such as Atlante, Planted, and Heura, have launched innovative products replicating the taste and texture of salmon, chicken, and fish using vegetable-based ingredients.

Even the dairy industry has adapted to the demand for plant-based products. Müller has introduced its Veg line, which includes Chocolate Pudding and Sweet White Rice. Philadelphia has also released a vegan version made from almonds and oats.

Restaurants are also jumping on the plant-based trend, with 60% of restaurant operators viewing plant-based diets as a long-term trend, according to the Plant-Based Foods Association. Pizzium, a popular chain of pizzerias, now offers a vegan Margherita pizza made with plant-based mozzarella. Visionnaire Bistrot in Milan has created an entirely plant-based lunch menu, featuring seasonal vegetables and plant-based proteins.

The growing popularity of plant-based foods has even led to the first plant-based pastry contest, Vegâteau, held in Bergamo. The event was organized by LAV in collaboration with the FunnyVeg Academy in Milan and showcased the talent of pastry chefs specializing in 100% vegetable cuisine.

As the market continues to expand, it is clear that the plant-based food revolution is here to stay. Consumers are embracing these alternatives for their health, the environment, and ethical reasons, making plant-based foods a significant force in the food industry.

