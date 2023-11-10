The Growing Crisis of Co-payments in the Health System

The health care system in Argentina has been facing severe challenges. What started as a scandal due to doctors charging patients extra fees has now become a common practice. In the midst of a health system financing crisis, biochemists have also joined the trend of charging prepaid members additional amounts, causing outrage among patients and consumer protection associations.

Many are questioning the legality and fairness of these charges, especially since patients already pay high amounts monthly for health coverage. The Ministry of Health, prepaid and social works have failed to address the issue, leading to a class-action lawsuit being announced. The situation has pitted patients against doctors and has been met with widespread criticism from consumer rights organizations.

The driving force behind these co-payments was the doctor’s union measure, supported by over 30 scientific societies. Laboratories and diagnostic centers quickly followed suit, leading to more widespread charges. Despite this, the Superintendency of Health Services has not issued a resolution prohibiting such fees, fueling the controversy.

The Association for the Defense of the Rights of Users and Consumers (ADDUC) has been actively recruiting cases and has presented the first administrative “strike” against co-payments, filing a formal complaint to the Competition Defense Commission. The association has also expressed concerns about the lack of medical care due to these practices.

Furthermore, the main chamber that brings together the majority of the country’s prepaid companies and the government have remained silent on the issue. Many fear that these co-payments will eventually drive doctors to focus solely on private patients, leaving those who rely on prepaid health care at a disadvantage.

Patients have been reluctant to report such incidents, fearing the repercussions or straining their relationship with their doctors. The Association for the Defense of the Rights of Users and Consumers is urging individuals to report these cases and is demanding immediate action from the Superintendency of Health Services.

Ultimately, the situation has escalated into a major crisis within the health care system, and without intervention from regulatory bodies, it is feared that patients will continue to be unfairly burdened with additional costs.

