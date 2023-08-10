The Growing Global Threat of Fentanyl Abuse

Fentanyl Abuse: A Global Crisis

L’fentanyl abuse is a problem that is growing globally, and its presence is increasingly felt in different countries. This drug, similar to morphine but up to 100 times more powerful, is legally prescribed in many places, but its illegal sale is also becoming more widespread.

With the death rate reaching a tragic all-time high of around 70,600 in the United States in 2021 (and currently counting over 1,500 deaths per week), the fentanyl issue can no longer be ignored. It is time to carefully examine this phenomenon, understand its implications, and act in an informed and responsible manner.

Fentanyl: The Silent Enemy

Il Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has conquered the medical world for its potent analgesic properties. Used in the medical field to treat acute pain, it has unfortunately also found a dark path in the world of illegal drugs.

Especially in recent years, the abuse of Fentanyl has grown exponentially, making a real massacre in the United States, where drug-related deaths are constantly and dangerously increasing. But it’s not just an American problem: now the use of Fentanyl is also becoming more widespread in Europe.

Laws and Science Cannot Make Peace

Existing regulations are trying to keep pace with Fentanyl’s rapid spread, but it’s a tall order. Science, on the other hand, is trying to better understand the properties of this substance, in order to be able to distribute it in a safer and more responsible way. But there is a balance to be found, and there is still a long way to go. The path of medical countermeasures is also tortuous, but it has already started. Objective? A spray that stops the overdose.

Is there any hope of curbing this avalanche before it overwhelms the USA and also spills over into the old continent? All is not lost. Awareness is growing, and with it the search for solutions. Education and prevention can make the difference. We can look to the future with hope, but we must act now.

Fentanyl is here to stay: we must handle it with intelligence, courage, and determination. And if necessary, fight it.

