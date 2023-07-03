The Growing Importance of Food Sustainability and the Mediterranean Diet in Italy: Challenges and Opportunities

Title: Food Sustainability and the Mediterranean Diet: Challenges and Opportunities in Italy

Introduction on food sustainability and the Mediterranean diet

In a recent report titled “The Roadmap of the Future” by The European House-Ambrosetti, the importance of food sustainability and the Mediterranean diet has emerged as central themes in the future of food in Italy. The report analyzed food consumption in both the pre and post-Covid-19 phases, revealing interesting data on Italian consumers’ choices regarding food sustainability.

The choices of Italian consumers

Post-pandemic, Italians have displayed a tendency to prioritize the “quality” of their food shopping. The report highlights a 10.5% increase in the purchase of certified sustainable foods and a 7.5% increase in the purchase of organic and zero km food. In contrast, there has been a decrease of 5.2% in the purchase of ready-to-eat and packaged foods and a 4.4% decrease in the consumption of junk food. These statistics reflect a growing awareness among Italian consumers regarding the importance of a healthy and sustainable diet.

Another positive finding is that 80% of Italian consumers are willing to pay a little more for a sustainable product. However, there is uncertainty among consumers regarding the exact meaning of sustainability. According to 73% of respondents, a sustainable product is one with a sustainable production process, while 40.3% consider the sustainability of the packaging. These findings emphasize the need for clear and transparent communication about the sustainability characteristics of food products.

Italian eating habits

To gain insight into Italian eating habits, The European House-Ambrosetti conducted a survey of 1,000 Italian citizens using the food pyramid model, which is the basis of the Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean diet emphasizes high consumption of fruits and vegetables, limited glycemic index, high fiber content, and a significant percentage of carbohydrates.

However, the study revealed that only 17.3% of Italians are aware of the recommended daily consumption of five portions (400 grams) of fruit and vegetables according to the Mediterranean diet, and only 5% actually follow it. These findings indicate a widespread lack of awareness regarding the importance of proper nutrition based on the Mediterranean diet.

Overweight, obesity, and the future of children

The study also highlighted concerning statistics on overweight and obesity in Italy. Nearly half of the Italian adult population (45.7%) is overweight or obese, slightly below the EU-27 average of 52.7%. However, the most alarming figure is that Italy has the highest percentage of overweight or obese children (42%) in the 5-9 year age group among all European countries. This trend is particularly worrying as it could persist and affect future generations.

Conclusions on food sustainability and the Mediterranean diet

The analysis conducted by The European House-Ambrosetti underscores the increasing significance of food sustainability and the Mediterranean diet in Italy. Italian consumers are gravitating towards certified sustainable, organic, and zero km food, prioritizing the “quality” of their food shopping. However, challenges remain in terms of understanding the concept of sustainability and achieving awareness of recommended fruit and vegetable portions.

Addressing these challenges requires a collaborative effort among consumers, institutions, and food producers to promote greater awareness, provide clear and accessible information, and encourage sustainable and healthy food choices. Only through coordinated action can a more sustainable food future be ensured, guaranteeing the well-being of future generations.

Bibliography: “The Roadmap of the Future” report by The European House-Ambrosetti.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

