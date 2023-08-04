The Growing Prevalence of the Covid EG.5 Variant: Updates from the WHO Bulletin

Title: New Covid EG.5 Variant Spreading Globally, Becomes Second Most Common, WHO Reports

Introduction

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the new Covid EG.5 variant, which is currently spreading in 45 countries. This variant, included in the list of mutants under monitoring (Vum) by the WHO, has shown a prevalence of 11.6% worldwide. The latest bulletin by the WHO provides updates on the variant’s growth and its impact on the global Covid-19 situation.

EG.5 Variant Becomes Second Most Common

During the epidemiological week number 28 (July 10-16), the EG.5 variant, a descendant of the XBB.1.9.2 variant, surpassed Kraken (XBB.1.5) to become the second most common variant. EG.5 carries an additional mutation (F456L) in the Spike protein compared to its “mother” variant. This variant accounted for 11.6% of cases globally, while Arturo (XBB.1.16) remained the most prevalent, although its prevalence decreased from 21.7% to 18.4%.

WHO’s Focus on Variants of Interest and Variants under Monitoring

The WHO’s report highlights that there are currently two variants of interest (VOI) being closely monitored – Kraken and Arturo. Additionally, there are seven variants under monitoring (Vum): EG.5, BA.2.75 (Centaurus), CH.1.1 (Orthrus), XBB (Gryphon), XBB.1.9.1 (Hyperion), XBB.1.9.2, and XBB.2.3 (Acrux). Among these, EG.5 is the only one showing an increasing trend, with its prevalence rising from 6.2% in week 24 to 11.6% in week 28. The other variants either decrease or maintain a stable trend. Arturo remains the most widespread VOI, reported in 100 countries and particularly prevalent in the Western Pacific (15%) and Southeast Asia (36%). Kraken, reported in 120 countries, remains the dominant variant in the Americas (25%) and Europe (20%) despite a declining trend.

Continued Variations in Virus Trends

The WHO notes that the trends of SARS-CoV-2 variants continue to vary between different regions and countries. Some countries have experienced a surge in cases, primarily associated with variants of interest and variants under monitoring. However, hospitalizations and deaths related to these new cases have been relatively lower compared to previous waves. Factors such as population immunity from vaccinations and previous infections contribute to the observed variations in variant circulation and reduced severe outcomes.

Global Covid-19 Data

Globally, new Covid-19 cases have seen a slight increase in the last month, while the number of deaths continues to decline. In the 28-day period from July 3 to July 30, over 1 million new infections were reported, representing a 7% increase. However, the number of deaths decreased by 53%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been over 768 million confirmed cases and more than 6.9 million deaths worldwide.

Regional Analysis

New infections have decreased in five WHO regions, with Europe reporting the highest decline at 66%. Conversely, the Western Pacific region has seen a 38% increase in new infections. Deaths have declined in all six WHO regions, led by Europe with a 75% decrease. In this region, countries such as Russia, Italy, and the United Kingdom reported the highest number of infections, whereas Russia, Italy, and Portugal reported the highest number of deaths in the past month.

WHO Urges Continued Vigilance

While the WHO declared the public health emergency of international concern over on May 5, 2023, it emphasizes that Covid-19 remains a threat. The WHO urges countries to maintain their infrastructure and support surveillance, variant monitoring, clinical care, and the administration of booster vaccines to high-risk groups. Furthermore, the WHO warns that the reduced testing and reporting may not accurately represent infection rates.

Conclusion

As the Covid EG.5 variant continues to spread globally, it has become the second most common variant. The WHO is closely monitoring this variant, along with others, and emphasizes the need for continued efforts to combat the pandemic. With global Covid-19 cases rising slightly and deaths declining, it is crucial for countries to remain vigilant and maintain essential measures to mitigate the impact of the virus.