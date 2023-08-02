The Growing Public Health Risks and Funding Challenges in Calabria and Italy

Public Health Risks Default as Funding for National Health Service Eroded

Italy faces a public health crisis as the Court of Auditors reveals that inflation in 2024 will consume 15 billion euros in funding for the national health service. As a result, three out of four regions, including Calabria, are struggling to maintain a balanced budget. Calabria, in particular, has been under a repayment plan for twelve years.

To tackle this looming crisis, Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci held a meeting with Minister of the Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. Schillaci requested a minimum of 3 billion euros, possibly 4 billion euros, to address the urgent funding shortfall. However, the challenge lies in identifying the source of these funds.

Compounding the problem is the government’s remodulation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr). The revised plan has implemented significant cuts, particularly in proximity medicine. This contradicts the lessons learned from the pandemic, which highlighted the inefficiencies of a hospital-centric healthcare system, especially for regions like Calabria with unique orographic and demographic characteristics.

The cuts specifically impact community houses, which are crucial social-health structures envisioned to enhance the Regional Health Service’s care for patients with chronic pathologies. The number of community houses planned in the national Pnrr has decreased from 1350 to 936, and community hospitals will drop from an anticipated 400 to only 304. Community hospitals serve as low-intensity healthcare facilities for emergency cases and specialist interventions, as well as providing nursing assistance for mild pathologies.

These reductions in the Pnrr allocations pose additional challenges for Calabria, where President/Commissioner Roberto Occhiuto had prioritized the establishment of these proximity medicine structures. Despite leveraging regional resources, the plan will need significant revisions unless additional funds are secured beyond the Pnrr. Otherwise, the difficult choice arises as to which structures to sacrifice and which ones to complete.

Calabria finds itself in a precarious position as it lags behind other regions in terms of negative indices for all welfare areas examined under the Lea (Essential Levels of Assistance) framework. Simply increasing regional surtaxes, which have already been maxed out for twelve years, is not a viable option. Per capita expenditure remains at 2,041 euros, significantly lower than the 2,836 euros in South Tyrol.

The region now faces a clear crossroad: making difficult choices or sourcing alternative funds outside of the Pnrr. The stakes are high as public health risks default not only in Calabria but across Italy. Urgent action is necessary to safeguard the well-being of the population and ensure sustainable healthcare services for the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

