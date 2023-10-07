The Growing Threat of the Chikungunya Virus: Symptoms, Contagion, and Danger

Chikungunya Virus Cases Increase in Italy: What You Need to Know

The Chikungunya virus has once again made headlines in Italy with the identification of new cases, bringing the total to 6 in 2023. This article provides a detailed analysis of what the Chikungunya virus is, the characteristic symptoms, the contagion, and how dangerous it is.

Figure 1 – The Chikungunya Virus and its danger

What is Chikungunya Virus?

The Chikungunya virus is responsible for a viral disease that takes its name from the symptoms it causes. “Chikungunya” in Swahili means “that writhes” or “that which curves,” referring to the severe joint pain that affects those suffering from the disease. Although the virus was first discovered in 1952 in Tanzania, it is believed to have been responsible for previous epidemics, including one in 1779 in Indonesia. Currently, the Chikungunya virus has spread to over 60 countries around the world.

Symptoms of Chikungunya Virus

Symptoms of Chikungunya disease appear suddenly after an incubation period usually between 2 and 12 days. The most common symptoms include:

Fever

Severe joint pain

Muscle pain

Headache

Fatigue and tiredness

Skin rash

The main and most intense symptom is joint pain, which can be debilitating and even persist for several years after recovery.

How Contagion Happens

The Chikungunya virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. After sucking blood from an infected person, a mosquito becomes a carrier of the virus and can transmit it to another person when it bites them. Mosquitoes responsible for spreading Chikungunya virus include Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, commonly known as tiger mosquitoes.

How Dangerous is the Chikungunya Virus

Fortunately, the Chikungunya virus, although it can cause severe symptoms, is rarely fatal. Most infected people recover completely. However, rare complications can occur, including eye, neurological, heart, and intestinal problems. In some cases, the disease can become chronic, especially if the diagnosis is delayed.

It is important to note that older adults and those with other medical conditions are more at risk of serious complications or death following Chikungunya virus infection.

Treatment, Cure and Prevention

At the moment, there is no specific cure for the Chikungunya virus, nor an effective vaccine for prevention. Treatment is based on managing symptoms to alleviate their intensity. Prevention focuses mainly on measures to avoid mosquito bites, especially for the most vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and pregnant women.

Mosquito control and hygiene measures are essential to limit the spread of the virus. Disinfestation of affected areas is a common practice to prevent further infections.

Conclusions

In conclusion, the Chikungunya virus is a viral disease that has caused some cases in Italy. Although symptoms can be severe, most people recover completely. However, it is important to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and control the spread of the virus to protect public health.

Sources:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

